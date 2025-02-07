Conor McGregor Sees His Son as the ‘Strong Future’ of MMA: ‘He Fights’

Sep 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor poses for a photo with his fiance Dee Devlin, his son Conor Jack Jr., and daughter Croia after throwing out a first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images

Even though he hasn’t fought in about 3 years and may never again, Conor McGregor believes his name will continue to rule the sport of mixed martial arts; courtesy of his son. The former UFC double champion has always been vocal about his love for his family, frequently sharing moments of training with his kids.

From the moment his kids could crawl, McGregor has been introducing them to the world of MMA. Whether it’s shadow boxing, basic striking drills, or simply getting a feel for the fight game, he’s making sure the next generation of McGregors is well-prepared.

Now his boy, Mack also appears to be following in his father’s footsteps, and Conor couldn’t be prouder. Taking to social media to post a picture of himself with Mack in the background, McGregor claimed,

“My son Mack McGregor, to the right with the gloves on. He fights to keep them on! The future is STRONG! The future is McGregor!”

While Mack is still very young, his father’s dedication to training him early could be a sign of what’s to come. Conor didn’t have the privilege of training in the sport when he was a kid. He started his professional career as a plumber and it was only when he realized that life wasn’t what he wanted it to look like, he made an active change.

Fortunately, he is a man of millions now and his children can pursue any dream they choose. But having been on the pro fighter’s journey by himself, Conor already has a roadmap to success, something he seems happy to let the kids in on.

Could we see another McGregor headlining UFC events in the future? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure, if Mack has even a fraction of his father’s skill and charisma, the world will be his to take.

For now, though, Conor is just a proud dad watching his little one throw punches and fall in love with the sport that made their last name legendary. And it’s not just Mack, who seems to have laced on the gloves, Conor Jr., his oldest son, and Rian, his third child have also taken after their father.

Conor, Dee Devlin, and Their Growing Family

Conor and Dee share a strong and loving relationship, and their family has been a big part of McGregor’s journey. The couple has three children together, Conor Jr., Croía, Rian, and Mack. Dee has been by McGregor’s side through his meteoric rise in the fight world, and together, they are raising their kids with the same passion and energy that defines Conor’s career.

Their eldest son, Conor Jr., is already getting a taste of the fight game. McGregor frequently shares videos of him doing bag work, practicing grappling techniques, and training alongside his dad.

However, none of this means that his children would pursue the sport as adults. Back in 2021, during a Q&A session, the former UFC champion had claimed that he would be fine with his children not following in his footsteps. He would support whatever their passion was, regardless.

Conor and Dee also share a daughter Croía, who the Irish superstar dots over every chance he gets. Some time ago, he had shared a heartwarming video of himself picking her up from school. In true McGregor style, he arrived with the whole family and surprised her with a massive teddy bear, a gesture that isn’t often associated with the ‘Notorious’.

It is great to see that Conor isn’t letting his ambitions be pushed through his kids. However, he does hope that at least one of them will go on to carry his name inside the octagon.