Conor McGregor Shares Five Word Response to Nate Diaz’s Solidarity Message Amidst Struggle for UFC Return

UFC fans are desperately waiting for news regarding Conor McGregor’s comeback to the promotion. It has been almost three years since McGregor’s last fight in the UFC. McGregor has stated multiple times that he is ready to go and that the UFC is delaying his return. Dana White, on the other hand, stated that the UFC is just waiting on Conor to get the deal done. While this back and forth continues, McGregor received an unlikely source for support from a former rival.

Advertisement

Nate Diaz took to Twitter to comment on McGregor’s recent situation with the UFC. He stated that he was in a similar situation with the UFC for years before he fought Conor McGregor. Diaz bashed the UFC saying “They want you to die before you get out of these contracts”. He also went on to add that it was up to McGregor to make something ‘pop’ and that no one was going to help him but himself. Finally, Diaz demanded for his former rival to be freed from the UFC.

Advertisement



Nate Diaz’s support in this situation did not go unnoticed by his former rival. ‘The Notorious’ shared an Instagram story of Diaz’s tweet with a five word response. He said,

“Iconic rivalry must be settled.”



The younger Diaz brother and McGregor fought in arguably two of the biggest events in the history of the promotion. The score is even at one win apiece and ever since the last fight at UFC 202, both men have stated that a third fight will take place at some point in the future. However, that will be more difficult now that Diaz is no longer a part of the UFC. But how far really is McGregor from his return?

Conor McGregor shares his targeted date of return

‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ finished filming a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ in the first half of last year. It was widely believed that the fight would take place before the end of the year. Unfortunately, McGregor only entered the USADA testing pool in October which put an end to those rumors. However, after the UFC parted ways with the USADA, it was rumored that McGregor would headline the first PPV event of the year.



Advertisement