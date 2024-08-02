Conor McGregor Slams KSI’s ‘Toe Injury’ Taunt With Fiery Six Word Retort

Conor McGregor is beefing with KSI, that’s a sentence fans never thought they would hear. No matter who you are, and where you come from, if you take a shot at ‘The Notorious’, expect a generic overreaction. KSI is no different.

The British YouTuber decided to poke fun at the Irishman’s recent toe injury and ironically, it was during his statement of pulling out from his next fight.

‘The Nightmare’ recently pulled out of his scheduled 2v1 fight due to an injury and in his official statement, he poked fun at ‘The Notorious’ by saying ‘Not my toe lol’.

Following his recent statement on X, DAZN boxing wished the YouTuber turned boxer a speedy recovery via X.

Then McGregor stepped into show there are levels to this game.

“No one gives a f*ck lad”

Conor McGregor’s reaction to KSI pulling out of his 2v1 fight with an injury pic.twitter.com/d4vX3kK03c — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 2, 2024

6 words were all McGregor needed to clap back at ‘The Nightmare’. For the first time in a long time, McGregor isn’t entirely wrong. No one who actually a proper fan of combat sports actually cares for influencer turned boxers fighting gimmicky handicap matches. And to be fair, KSI isn’t a Paul brother either.

So McGregor really does have a point.

Regardless, KSI’s opponent is not very happy with the pull-out and has called out the YouTuber for being a ‘punk’.

Slim Albaher calls out KSI for not being serious

KSI has always been very vocal whenever another fighter has pulled out of a fight. He had even trolled Jake Paul when they postponed his fight against Mike Tyson.

Now that he finds himself walking in those same shoes for a mile, his opponent has called him out for being a ‘punk’ in a recent YouTube video,

“He don’t think he’s ready for me….If he backed out this 2v1 to do a 1v1 against me, I’d respect it more. I don’t think he wants to fight, I don’t think he takes fighting seriously. He’s a punk for this.”

Slim Albaher gives his opinion on why KSI pulled out of his FIGHT.. pic.twitter.com/aBvk7zYZi1 — God Of Clips (@GodOfClips_) July 29, 2024

It will be interesting to see when ‘The Nightmare’ will return to the ring next. He has not fought in over a year now. Thankfully fans have enough of actual boxing to just watch and love, so they will manage.