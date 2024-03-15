Conor McGregor Snubs ‘Nerds’ Logan and Jake Paul, Targets KSI for Dream YouTube Fight

Conor McGregor is a name that has been used multiple times by the likes of Jake Paul and KSI as a future opponent. Paul, more than others, has been insistent that a fight between him and McGregor will take place down the line. While McGregor was dismissive of the idea early on, it appears as though he has changed his mind slightly over the past few months. This comes a few days after Paul announced his fight against none other than Mike Tyson set to take place later this year.

McGregor was asked his thoughts on potentially fighting YouTube stars in a recent interview with Sneak Peek on YouTube. ‘The Notorious’ was also asked if had a name in mind as well. McGregor replied to the question by labeling them as ‘nerds’ and said,

“Yeah, you know, the YouTuber nerds could be like a, I would consider that a nixer. I would consider them guy to be nixers. If I was to pick one out I might probably, KSI has a big name in the UK. The Paul’s, that Tyson fight is just a strange one to me. I hope Tyson takes his nose off. I am sure at some stage we will go through all of these guys. It’s just like another little world, isn’t it? So, I am open for it, I’ll never say no.”

Jake Paul recently shocked the world by announcing his fight against Mike Tyson. The fight is set to take place later this year on Netflix. Multiple fighters have expressed the same opinion as Conor McGregor, who branded the fight ‘strange’. Given the meteoric growth of the YouTube boxing scene, McGregor might be tempted to jump in. However, there is a major hurdle that stands in his way.

Conor McGregor’s YouTube fight ambitions might face a major roadblock

‘The Notorious’ opened the doors for UFC fighters in more ways than one. Chief among them was crossing over into the sport of boxing, where he made generational wealth, taking on Floyd Mayweather.

Since that fight, McGregor has always teased a possible return to boxing at some point. However, a fight against either Jake Paul or KSI would have a major hurdle to cross in the form of Dana White.

McGregor is under contract with the UFC and any fight outside it will have to be approved by the promotion. White has, on many occasions, expressed his absolute displeasure at the likes of KSI and Jake Paul.

He has also stated that he is not a fan of MMA fighters going into the boxing ring against boxers. Therefore, even if McGregor wanted to finish these ‘side quests’, Dana White would need a lot of convincing.