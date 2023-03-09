UFC Fight Night: Where and How to Watch Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili?

The bantamweight division gets much-needed transparency and direction, with Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili set to contest in an integral bout at UFC Fight Night this weekend. The 135lbs division of the UFC is conceivably the talent-packed division in the company. With Aljamain Sterling poised for his next title defense against Henry Cejudo, much has been speculated about the state of affairs surrounding the contenders in the weight class.

Former champion Petr Yan will now officially welcome Merab Dvalishvili to the big leagues when the pair headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. Yan is coming off successive controversial losses to Sean O’Malley and Sterling.

Dvalishvili, in contrast, is currently riding an eight-fight win streak. Both men will be on the prowl for a victory with the aspiration that it would propel them into the title conversation once again.

Yan will be looking to put his kickboxing prowess on display, while the Georgian will be hoping to neutralize the former champion’s threat with his wrestling aptitude. The victor of the spoils will unquestionably be awarded a fight for the ‘title eliminator’.

Apart from Yan and Dvalishvili, the card has a few spectacular talents and fights in store for fans. Alexander Volkov marks his return to the 265lbs division when he faces Alexander Romanov in the co-main event.

Ryan Spann, who previously had his bout against Nikita Krylov cancelled on the February 26th fight card, will face the Ukranian again this weekend. Another member of the Nurmagomedov clan makes his first appearance of the calendar year.

Said Nurmagomedov is slated to face American Jonathan Martinez this weekend when the duo kick things off in the main card. An underappreciated fight card awaits avid supporters of the sport.

Also read: Conor McGregor Inspired ‘Ireland to Do MMA’ – Ian Garry After UFC 285 Victory

UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili

Renowned social media platform Reddit has generally been relied on by users to live stream sporting events. However, Reddits stringent copyright and infringement policies mean that those who utilize the platform to view the event will have their accounts suspended.

Although Reddit will possess links to the event, there will be scope for further action up to a certain magnitude to ensure that fans don’t leverage their platform. Chin up, for there will be legal alternate options available as well.

Also read: Khabib Nurmagomedov Accused of ‘Scamming’ Fans With ‘Fraud’ NFT Gets Butchered in Recent Post About Sins

For the UK public!

As has been the norm in the UK for a brief period of time now, BT Sport 1 will broadcast the event. The main card will be aired live on their network.

For anyone who is troubled about the fact that they do not possess a cable, the fight night can be watched on their website and application. In addition, BT Sport provides ‘No commitment passes’ priced at £25 pounds.

A BT broadband connection is not mandated to obtain this pass.

For the US public!

ESPN and Disney Plus are the principal sources to witness the event. Both programming networks offer feasible and convenient subscription packages to enable consumers to view the event.

The UFC Fight Night will be aired live on ESPN Plus. ESPN provides two subscription packages. Namely, a monthly and yearly subscription. The monthly package is priced at $9.99, while their yearly membership is priced at $99.99.

Disney, albeit charging a slightly higher monthly rate at $12.99, provides additional facilities. Subscribing to Disney Plus will also provide users access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

Also read: Fearing the ‘Drake Curse’ TikTok Star Bryce Hall Avoided Betting on Jon Jones at UFC 285