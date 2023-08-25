After Leonardo DiCaprio, LeBron James, Andrew Tate & More, Adam Sandler Gets Dragged in Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul Controversy

The beef between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis goes back years, even before Danis pulled out of the KSI fight. Since their fight is scheduled now, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are going after each other. Danis, in particular, is leaving no stone unturned and is even berating Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, in the lead-up to the fight. The BJJ star is posting pictures of Agdal’s past with Leonardo DiCaprio, Ja Rule, and several others. He also refuted Paul’s claim about LeBron James coming up to Agdal and asking for a picture. Now ‘El Jefe’ adds further fuel to the fire by roping in Adam Sandler in a recent jab at the WWE star.

Trash-talking is a part of combat sports and athletes are often seen exchanging words to promote their fights. Danis’ trash-talking is proving quite a boost for the fight’s promotion. Such a tactic is quite often used by other fighters, such as Conor McGregor and Colby Covington.

However, at times, they take it beyond a point by discussing families. McGregor’s friend Dillon Danis is following in his footsteps by going after his opponent’s fiancé.

Dillon Danis ropes in Adam Sandler for his feud with Logan Paul

It’s been over a week since Danis started going after Agdal to promote his fight against Logan Paul on 14th October at AO Arena in Manchester. After a series of Tweets, including various celebrities, Danis has now turned his attention towards Adam Sandler.

Danis wrote, “the sandman“

the sandman pic.twitter.com/DjbO76PiFL

Whilst many fans are enjoying the trash-talking, some are feeling as if it’s crossing the line. Danis revealed that he was inspired by The Notorious’s trash-talking against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Danis was in the Irishman’s camp for his fight against ‘The Eagle’ and closely followed the mind games. Thus, ‘El Jefe’ is following suit on McGregor’s tactics.

Danis backed by Conor McGregor

Although some might say that Danis has the upper hand in the pre-game mind games, Logan Paul is not an easy fight by any stretch of the imagination. However, having McGregor’s support who has already ventured into the boxing scene would mean a lot.

McGregor was present ringside when Anthony Joshua defeated Robert Helenius. After the fight, McGregor gave his opinion on the Danis’ fight and showed his support. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see McGregor back his boy.

McGregor said, “Dillon would win for sure… I’ve known Dillon years and trained with him many times, I’ve helped, I’ve guided him. I’m gonna train him for this and I guarantee he wins.“

Danis has coached McGregor in Jiu-jitsu and has sparred with him for years. They have had a close bond between themselves. Thus fans will be interested to find out if it works the other way around. Whether McGregor’s influence in the camp will help Danis fare well against Paul.