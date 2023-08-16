‘Crazy’ Conor McGregor Gets Timeline for Canelo Alvarez Fight

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-division champion, is great on the mic and certainly knows how to put himself in the limelight. Over the years, he has had a feud with not only UFC fighters but also athletes outside MMA. One of them is Mexican boxing champion, Canelo Alvarez. In 2017, McGregor faced Alvarez’s old rival Floyd Mayweather in a UFC-Boxing crossover. He fared well in the fight but lost in the tenth round. Thus, McGregor believes he can face Alvarez in a similar match-up. Not only that, but he has even claimed to beat him.

Now, the Mexican champion has addressed the topic and provided a timeline. Alvarez, however, called the Irish superstar ‘crazy’ for calling him out.

Canelo Alvarez gives a timeline to Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez is currently preparing for one of the biggest fights of his career, a September showdown with Jermell Charlo. The battle will be historic since it will pit two undisputed champions against each other for the first time in boxing history.

The boxing legend recently attended a press conference for the fight and was asked about Conor McGregor’s call-out. In response, Alvarez remarked that they can fight after he retires. He said:

“He’s crazy, Conor. Maybe [we’ll fight] when I retire!”

In addition to Conor McGregor, the boxing champion mentioned Jake Paul. The YouTuber turned professional boxer believes he can beat Alvarez. The Mexican star, on the other hand, believes otherwise.

Alvarez tells Jake Paul to stay on his level

Jake Paul, an internet sensation from Ohio, is now making waves in boxing with victories over multiple former UFC fighters. His most recent victory was against ex-UFC welterweight Nate Diaz.

Paul declared in a podcast only days after his victory that he can beat Canelo Alvarez in the coming years. However, in the same interview mentioned above, Alvarez dismissed his assertions.

The Mexican combatant praised ‘The Problem Child’ for his recent boxing success. Alvarez, on the flip side, made it obvious that he is a level above Paul. As a result, he urged Paul to calm down and concentrate on what he was doing.

However, given the rising prominence of the influencer boxing genre, we might expect to witness this battle. A massive Alvarez vs. McGregor fight is also a possibility.