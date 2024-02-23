“You S*ck”: Adin Ross Blasts Rapper YBN Nahmir for Seeking $100K to Fight on His Card

Celebrity fights have gained massive popularity over the last few years. Even the noted tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were in negotiations about a fight the previous year. However, the disagreements regarding a few terms of the fight between the parties led to its abandonment. A similar fight between the noted online live streamer, Adin Ross, and the rapper YBN Nahmir could’ve happened. But the latter’s demand of $100k for the fight led to Ross canceling it. The 23-year-old also fired an array of verbal shots at the rapper due to his over-ambitious desires according to an update on X.

The Alabama native rapper, YBN Nahmir, gained prominence among music fans with his debut single, ‘Rubbin Off the Paint‘ in 2017. But his musical career took a decline, as none of his next songs could garner the attention like his debut single did.

Apart from giving a reality check to YBN Nahmir about demanding $100k, Ross also picked on the former’s miserable music career in the video posted by ‘Happy Punch’. He said:

“Nahmir, you’re not worth a $100k. You fell off your music career, you s*ck at music.”

His entourages may have got him even more fired up, which caused him to drop an f-bomb at the end of his diss for YBN Nahmir. Ross may have called Nahmir “broke” this time. But a lot of the online population derided Ross as well after he got scammed a couple of times previously. However, a Canadian live streamer recently came up in his support.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel recently schooled the ones who mocked Adin Ross after he got scammed

The online world of today may have a plethora of advantages. But this has also increased the chances of people getting scammed. Previously, Ross had also experienced such fraudulent activities that took a toll on his money.

But the noted Canadian live streamer, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, was shocked when several people mocked Ross after getting scammed. He spoke out about all such people in his recent video and called them out.

However, it’s quite apparent that several fans of Ross may have wanted to witness his fight against YBN Nahmir. They will currently hope that the Alabama native rapper brings his prices down a bit so that the fight can ultimately materialize.