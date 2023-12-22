Dana White Announces Much-Awaited UFC 300 Fights Featuring Jiri Prochazka, Bo Nickal, and More

UFC 300 isn’t just an event; it’s a milestone for the company. Consequently, for this reason, the company has been hyping this event for a long time, and the fans, being fans, have made their own predictions about who might be on this card. From Conor McGregor to the wild theories of Ronda Rousey making her return, there have been numerous talks around the event. Now, after much waiting, UFC President Dana White himself has announced some fights for the upcoming UFC 300. It includes big names like Bo Nickal, Jiri Prochazka, and others.

Advertisement

It seems Dana White has decided to surprise the fight fans with an early Christmas gift with the UFC 300 announcement. In his recent post, UFC’s Head Honcho shared a quite interesting update on the upcoming UFC fight card. He revealed details about UFC 298, UFC Mexico, UFC Atlantic City, and some fights for April 13th. He mentioned big names like Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Bo Nickal, and more in the announcement;

“Now what everybody has been waiting for. No main event or anything like that but I’ll tell you- April 13th UFC 300, No. 2 rank Jiri Prochazk vs No.5 Rank Aleksandar Rakic. Former Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling moves up to featherweight division No. 7 rank Calvin Kattar and the return of Bo Nickal he got 5 wins all by finishes he is 5-0 and he is taking on Cody Brundage his last 4 wins have all come by 1 round finish. So that is the lineup I have for you guys.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1738032424112754822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The name of Bo Nickal has already been reported to feature on the preliminary card, putting fans in awe. And it turns out Dana White’s promise of delivering an “incredible card” is true. Two former champions, Prochazka and Sterling, are set to fight against Aleksandar Rakic and Calvin Kattar, respectively. Interestingly, Sterling will fight in the featherweight division. Prochazka will be aiming for a new title run in his upcoming fight at UFC 300. So far here’s the UFC 300 fight card;

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Aljamain Sterling vs Calvin Kattar

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Apart From UFC 300 What Has Dana White Announced?

Apart from UFC 300, Dana White has announced updates on UFC 298, where Robert Whittaker will take on Paulo Costa. He also added that this card will feature Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal, shifting from UFC 299 to 298. Additionally, he shared that after UFC 298, the next event will be in Mexico on Feb 24th, where Moreno will take on Albazi. On the same card, in the co-main event, Brian Ortega will face Yair Rodriguez in a 5-round co-main event.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1738034668421910732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, on March 30th, we’ll see a Fight Night live from Atlantic City featuring a women’s flyweight matchup between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. Both women will look to continue their win streaks, having not lost a fight in four years.

Advertisement

Indeed, White’s recent video has raised excitement amongst MMA fans and they would be at the edge of their seats to witness the upcoming events. Given that every matchup he shared is an exciting fight.