Dana White Claims Power Slap 6 Surpasses 2 Million Views Outperforming UFC Fight Night in Numbers

There is no doubt that Dana White has made the UFC one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, where fight fans eagerly wait the weekend to watch the event, making it a common weekend activity for many. However, unlike his MMA promotion when he started the slap promotion, most people dismissed the idea and. Fast forward to now, the White made a huge claim that the product, which many initially dismissed, has now surpassed the biggest MMA promotion. Given this fact, Power Slap 6 garnered over 2 million views.

After the conclusion of the slap promotion’s Power Slap 6 event, where Manny Muniz defeated Christopher Thomas by KO in Round 5, White took to the stage for the post-event press conference. At the outset of the presser, he made a bold claim that the event had surpassed the UFC Fight Night event. In his words,

“We pulled huge numbers. Rumble (streaming platform) was telling us that we have over 2 million views already. To put this in perspective when you think about ESPN we’re on ESPN for a fight night we do anywhere between 750,000 to a million viewers right and sometimes if we knock it out of the park it’s a million two a million five.”

Well, there is no official data about this, but it’s possible that the presence of big names like Travis Scott, Tom Brady, IShowSpeed, and others added to the excitement for the event. Adding to that, the confrontation between Sean Strickland and rapper MGK was a hot topic on social media, which also might have added more interest in the event.

There is no doubt that the slap promotion has been gaining popularity, given its brutality. Often, videos of the matches go viral, contributing to its growing notoriety. Overall, these factors may have contributed to increased viewership numbers but apart from White’s claim, there is no official data. Apart from this, White shared a major update on the upcoming UFC 300 event.

Power Slap 6 Press Conference: Dana White shared a major update about UFC 300 event

Undoubtedly, UFC 300 is an event many casual fans are excited about, and glued to social media for every update. While UFC Head Honcho has been sharing fight details, there is no confirmation about the main event. And not just that, at the Power Slap 6 presser, he also shared an update on the co-main event and said that the co-main event is also yet to be announced. When asked about fight updates, he said:

“Co-main event and another one……Listen I’d announce it now if we had it, we’ve gone through a lot of crazy s*it trying to put this fight together.”

Everything up until now has made events more and more exciting with each update where fight fans are set to witness Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling, and other big names. All it needs is a big main event to make it one of the best cards ever for which White and Co. are working to give the best fight.