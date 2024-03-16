Daniel Cormier Reveals ‘One Aspect’ of Islam Makhachev That Makes Him ‘More Dangerous’ Than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev is better than Khabib Nurmagomedov even though the UFC Lightweight Champion trained under the tutelage of both ‘The Eagle’, and his father. According to Cormier, the student has surpassed the teacher because of one key difference. ‘DC’ has trained alongside both fighters and is best friends with them. As a result, he is very familiar with their game. And thus in his most recent YouTube video, Cormier revealed what makes Makhachev more deadly in the octagon.

Daniel Cormier sat down with Ben Askren to discuss how the lightweight division has to progress following UFC 299. In the video, Cormier spoke about how some fighters described Makhachev as a second coming of Nurmagomedov. However, ‘DC’ believes the champ is more deadly:

“I think Makhachev possesses all of these (qualities), very similar when he gets you on the ground. But, because he’s a better striker, I feel he’s even more dangerous than Khabib.”

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 9:03 onwards):

Khabib Nurmagomedov was not well known for his striking abilities. Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, is proving his striking is just as deadly as his ground game.

Daniel Cormier believes it is this quality that makes Makhachev better than Khabib Nurmagomedov, as he proved in his second fight against Alexander Volkanovski with a KO win.

Following that, ‘DC’ now believes Dustin Poirier deserves a title shot against Islam Makhachev. He believes it will be the passing of the torch to the younger champ if he beats the experienced veteran.

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier should be next

Daniel Cormier believes that Dustin Poirier’s win over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 is enough for him to get another title shot, this time against Islam Makhachev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was critical of the UFC’s decision of the lightweight matchups at UFC 300, which left Makhachev out on a limb. Cormier, thus, believes the next title fight should be set up between Poirier and the champ, as he revealed in the same video:

“It feels like it makes the most sense because it feels like this is the way to help and further make Islam Makhachev a star.”

Daniel Cormier sees the fight as a passing of the torch between the old guard and the new guard. For Poirier, it may be the last time he gets a shot at the title because he is not getting any younger.

With interest from the champ to fight Poirier as well, it may just be a matter of time before the UFC announces the next title fight at lightweight.