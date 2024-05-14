UFC 303 Tickets: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler – Availability and Pricing

The hype behind ‘Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback is beginning to gather steam with several fans already securing tickets to the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 303. But is it sold out already? If not, how much is it going to hurt your pockets to witness greatness in action again?

So, UFC’s official website reveals there were still tickets left in stock for the coveted event scheduled for 29 June. So allow us to take you through the process.

Securing tickets to the UFC 303 is pretty easy. Fans just need to visit the official page of the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler headlining event to book their places among UFC 303 audiences.

A click on the ‘Buy Tickets’ section of the page will redirect fans to the ticket-buying option on the official website of T-Mobile Arena.

But most fans may have their eyes fall out after witnessing the price range of the tickets to UFC 303. The ticket-buying page on T-Mobile Arena’s official website revealed that fans will have to spend around $1200 to enjoy the Mystic Mac returning to the octagon after 3 long years.

And those are just the cheap seats. If you want to be cage-side and maybe get a high 5 or be punched in a post-fight brawl, it would cost you a whopping $15.5k.

That said, most people don’t seem to care about the prices since UFC 303 is already breaking records in gate revenues.

The UFC 303 gate breaking records

UFC 303 has already topped the list of highest gate revenues earned by a UFC PPV. A recent Instagram update from McGregor’s official account revealed that UFC 303 has already amassed a whopping $20M just from its gate revenues.

It’s quite apparent that McGregor has given the UFC head honcho a reason to smile right after making his comeback official. However, his fans will love it even more if they get to witness their beloved star achieve a storied victory over Michael Chandler after years of back and forth.