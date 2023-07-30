Days After Helping UFC Star, $800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson Showers Praise on Dustin Poirier Post UFC 291 KO Loss

Former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson has long stated that he is a major admirer of mixed martial arts. Interestingly, in recent years, ‘The Rock’ has shown an intense appreciation for UFC fighters. Apart from his WWE stint, Johnson is a successful Hollywood actor with a net worth of over $800 million. As a result, he also has good connections with several notable UFC fighters. That said, Johnson recently took a significant step to assist a UFC fighter whose story moved him.

Now, the former WWE star took to his official Twitter account and showered words of praise on former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier, just when he might need it the most.

What did Dwayne Johnson say about Dustin Poirier?

Dustin Poirier recently fought for the interesting BMF title against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 291. Although he survived the first round, ‘The Highlight’ rocked him in the second with a vicious right kick to the temple.

Despite such a heartbreaking defeat, ‘The Diamond’ offered no excuses. Poirier, known for his stoicism, was upbeat at the post-fight news conference. When asked about the defeat, he also addressed the media with confidence. ‘The Diamond’ said:

“It’s heartbreaking…But I’m happy right now. My life is good, my family is good, and my daughter is excited for me to get home. We’re not at a funeral here. I’ve won, I’ve won life. I already won. Where I come from, I’ve already won.”

Many fans were amazed by Poirier’s state of mind following his defeat, including Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson. In response to MMA Junkie’s interview, ‘The Rock’ expressed nothing but nice about Poirier. He wrote:

“Love this perspective so much Life lessons we can pass on to our little ones. Whatever it is that you sign up for, make sure you absolutely love it because anything can happen ~ and it’s does. Love this dude. Massive respect brother @DustinPoirier.”

‘The Rock’ helps broke UFC star

As previously stated, Dwayne Johnson is an ardent supporter of UFC athletes. Just a few weeks ago, ‘The Rock’ assisted UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo financially after learning about his difficult situation.

On Twitter, the WWE superstar also pledged to remain in touch with Gorimbo. Johnson, interestingly, kept his word. He eventually met Gorimbo at the Florida MMA Masters Gym.

As seen in the online video, the two enjoyed a touching moment. Later, it was said that ‘The Rock’ gave Gorimbo a completely furnished house in Miami. Given all of this, it is reasonable to say that Johnson is a passionate MMA enthusiast who goes above and beyond in helping athletes.