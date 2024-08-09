DC Says Michael Chandler ‘May Be’ Lurking for an Opportunity Amidst Interim Title Talks as Conor McGregor Delays Fight

The lightweight champion Islam Makhachev caused worry among fans as he appeared wearing a brace around his hand and stated that he was injured. While, the the lightweight champion’s team was quick to assure that it was a minor injury, UFC legend, Daniel Cormier believes that this injury might give ideas to some other fighters in the division such as Michael Chandler.

In a recent episode of their podcast, ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier discussed Makhachev’s injury and what it means for one of the most talented stacked divisions in the UFC.

The former heavyweight champion stated that although it might not happen, the likes of Dustin Poirier and Chandler, might push for an interim title to be made.

“Hey man is there an interim title?’ Dustin Poirier is like I will fight him. And then you know who is lurking, Chael, you know he is lurking, Michael Chandler. He is probably like please make an interim title, because I need something if it ain’t going to be Conor McGregor.”

As Cormier stated, Makhcev has been extremely active over the past few months. His last fight was in June this year and before that he competed in October 2023.

Therefore, Cormier does not believe that the UFC will institute an interim title. However, for Michael Chandler, a fight of any kind will be a blessing in disguise right now.

Chandler vs McGregor in the graves?

It has been close to two years now that Chandler has been on the sidelines waiting for a fight with Conor McGregor. With each passing week, the chances of the fight taking place seem to reduce due to statements made by the Irishman online.

Most recently however, it was Chandler who snapped. ‘Iron’ put out a tweet saying that he was no longer interested in fighting ‘The Notorious’ and that he was going to look for other challenges.

McGregor laughed it off and then called out Max Holloway for a BMF fight in the same tweet. However, Holloway is currently booked to take on bantamweight champion Ilia Topuria, therefore, McGregor’s call-out is not something that will actually work out.

So, is of right now it would appear that Chandler’s ‘red pa*ty night’ has blown past him to never return.