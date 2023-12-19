Despite Dana White’s Retirement Advice, Tony Ferguson Urges Fans to “Keep the Faith”

When Tony Ferguson was in his prime, no one in the world would have thought that he’d be on a 7-fight losing streak. But now, after the loss at UFC 296, he equals BJ Penn’s losing fight streak. From fans to Dana White, everyone has suggested that the former UFC interim champion, Tony Ferguson should now hang up his gloves and move forward. However, it seems Ferguson has other plans, as shared on his Instagram story, and still tells fans to keep the faith.

Ferguson had given his all to secure a win against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296, even undergoing training with David Goggins. Despite his efforts, for the 7th consecutive time, he tasted defeat. However, this hasn’t hindered Ferguson as he still advises his fans to have faith in him. Speaking on his Instagram story after the loss to the UK fighter, he stated,

“Love my fans and supporters. You are all f****** fire. I met lots of you tonight, keep the faith MF’s. One foot in front of the other b******. Remember what I said to the crew — Champ.” (HT: MMA Fighting)

It is tough for Ferguson and his fans to witness the man who had a 12-fight win streak and dominated his career now facing consecutive losses. Even Dana White, who typically supports fighters bringing in revenue, thinks Ferguson should retire. During the post-event presser, he stated he would “love to see” Ferguson retire.

White recognized Ferguson faced tough opponents, yet his performance against Pimblett raised concerns, prompting White’s retirement suggestion. After the 7th loss, many believe he should retire, akin to what BJ Penn did.

Tony Ferguson equalled BJ Penn’s 7 Loss Streak Record

Currently, Ferguson has a 26-10-0 MMA record, where he has seen ups and downs throughout. Talking about his legendary career, he was once pitched to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, after winning the interior lightweight title. But now, he has slipped the ranks with 7 consecutive losses.

Talking about his 7-fight losing streak, it all began with his defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. He continued to face losses against Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Bobby Green, and now against Pimblett.

BJ Penn retired after facing 7 back-to-back losses. Now, fans and Dana White are demanding the same retirement from Tony Ferguson. Will he retire? Only time will tell, as despite the losses, he continues to show the same resilience as ever.