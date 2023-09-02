Despite His Stardom, Conor McGregor Once Almost Got ‘Thrown Out’ of Jennifer Lopez’s Party, Which Also Featured Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor are good friends and the two were present at the grand birthday party back in 2016, thrown by Jennifer Lopez. However, McGregor’s close friend and coach John Kavanagh once revealed how they were almost thrown out of Lopez’s party.

MMA legend Conor McGregor is famous for his aggressive fighting style and larger-than-life persona. McGregor likes to flaunt his exuberant lifestyle and party on his yacht and clubs. He is often seen fighting and causing havoc in some of the parties. Due to this, he has a bad reputation, to say the least and his close compatriot Kavanagh was afraid that they might be thrown out of Lopez’s party.

When Conor McGregor almost got ‘thrown out’ of the Jennifer Lopez party

‘The Notorious‘ found himself partying alongside several stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo at the Nobu Villa in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Being the party animal himself he was in his groove alongside his team. However, before entering the party Kavanagh was scared.

Kavanagh said, “Yeah and we’re all there thinking: ‘How can Ronaldo invite us to this gig? Who’s going to be there?’ Even in the car as we’re driving in: ‘Wait! This a terrible mistake. We’re going to walk in here and be thrown out by some security guard!’“

Even someone like Conor McGregor earlier in his career was afraid that he would be thrown out of a party. As it turns out Ronaldo and McGregor had met before the party. During their meeting, they spoke about several things.

When McGregor Met Cristiano Ronaldo

Conor McGregor met Ronaldo when the footballer was on his pre-season holidays. McGregor was training when Ronaldo came into the facility to meet him. During their conversation, McGregor spoke about how he will be coming for the Ronaldo’s Forbes spot. Afterward, they began discussing his plans when McGregor came to know about Lopez’s birthday party, he asked Ronaldo if he could get into the party.

McGregor said, “Are we invited?” Ronaldo was open to it and said, “Yeah come.” McGregor replied, “Where is it?.. Ceaser’s Palace, she’s a resident here, right? That is brilliant, that is brilliant“

The first UFC double champion even asked if Ronaldo had a private Jet. Upon knowing that Ronaldo has one, McGregor revealed his ambition of owning a jet one day as well. He even went on to predict that he will be taking over the UFC soon. That was another Mystic Mac prediction that came true. After the conversation, they posed together for an iconic picture.