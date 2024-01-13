UFC 300: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, Ex-UFC Champion’s First Choice for Historic Event

UFC authorities recently posted on their official ‘X’ account asking the fans whom they wanted to see at the UFC 300. The noted MMA coverage reporter, ‘The Schmo’, recently modified the same question a bit and put it in front of the former UFC middleweight champ, Luke Rockhold. However, the 39-year-old came up with a next-to-impossible answer.

‘The Schmo‘s’ modification turned the question into which fight would Rockhold make to serve as the headliner for the coveted UFC 300? Almost the entire UFC community would’ve gone crazy if the fight of Rockhold’s choice was possible. The former UFC middleweight champ replied:

“UFC 300? It would be Francis [Ngannou] and Jon Jones”

But after ‘The Schmo’ informed that Jones couldn’t be a part of the fight due to his injury, Rockhold mentioned that he would somehow get ‘The Predator’ back in the promotion. He also had a reason to back his opinion. Rockhold said:

“If it’s going to be 300. You want the baddest man on the fuc**ng planet. And it’s Francis Ngannou, so, nothing else matters.”

Well, most fans may know that ‘Bones’ can’t afford to make a comeback this the middle of this year due to his surgeries. But it would also make them wonder if the UFC authorities can bring Ngannou back for the coveted UFC 300 main event.

Francis Ngannou won’t return for UFC 300 since he already has a boxing match booked

Looking at the unruly relationship between the UFC CEO, Dana White, and ‘The Predator’ Ngannou, it’s safe to say that there are negligible chances of these two working together in the future. However, even if the UFC authorities want, they probably can’t have Ngannou back for headlining their coveted milestone event. A look at Ngannou’s schedule will reveal that he already has a fight booked for 8 March this year.

‘The Predator’ is scheduled to take on the noted British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua in a 10-round fight in Saudi Arabia. Further, the UFC 300 is scheduled for 13 April this year. Hence, even if Dana White and Co. manage to complete the paperwork for the fight, Ngannou will never be willing to take an MMA fight within just a month’s difference from his last boxing match. Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that Rockhold is probably a bit over-ambitious regarding making fights.