Dillon Danis Hints at Exciting Meeting with Dana White After UFC Boss Shot Down His Dreams Months Ago

MMA’s resident controversialist, Dillon Danis is back in the headlines, teasing some exciting news with the UFC President/CEO Dana White probably hinting at his UFC arrival! Despite White pouring cold water on his UFC dream, Danis seemingly remains persistent amidst his retirement revelations.

Recently, the promotional head went on an Instagram Live to update the fandom about the upcoming events and that’s when the former Bellator contender decided to jump in.

Joining the live much like the thousands of fans who got in, Danis, in an effort to gain some traction revealed an apparent meeting with the UFC head honcho.

“Excited for our meeting.”

The martial artist, two days after his infamous boxing fight with Logan Paul was released from Scott Coker’s Bellator and ever since then has been trying to get into the UFC to fight Paddy Pimblett on his debut.

Though he announced his official retirement two weeks after the Logan bout, the 31-year-old hasn’t ceased his attempts to get a UFC contract.

Earlier this year, White had opened up about signing Danis.

And though the MMA fandom loves drama, Dillon’s theatrics are too much for White’s liking, who said that “sh*t” has been going down every time Danis was around.

Meanwhile, Danis has also dismissed the possibility of fighting for a UFC contract by competing in Dana White’s Contender Series.

Amidst this, Danis also took a cheap shot at former lightweight UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, rekindling his rivalry only to get a stiff response from the Russian’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Danis and Ali Abdelaziz trade shots over Khabib

Ardent MMA fans sure as hell know about the bitter rivalry between Khabib and Danis. Danis, who was Conor McGregor’s grappling coach was attacked by the Russian after he defeated the Irish fighter, instigating a massive free-for-all brawl in the arena. Well, as it turns out, Danis hasn’t learned his lesson!

Recently, Danis and Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz were engaged in a heated exchange after the 31-year-old came up with fake accusations about the undefeated Dagestani, stirring up a fresh war of words.

Posting a lewd screenshot of Khabib’s IG DM, Danis took a cheap shot at the undefeated former champion with an apparent fake screenshot where ‘The Eagle’ appeared to have sent a fire emoji reaction to a picture of an alleged Instagram model.

Infuriated by the American’s dig, Ali took to “X” and noted down his thoughts, warning Danis that he would be soon seeing him!

Unfazed by the threat, Danis slapped back with another dig, mocking Khabib’s religion with a not so funny ‘terror*st’ joke.