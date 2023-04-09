“Best Middleweight of All Time”: Francis Ngannou, Khamzat Chimaev, Kendra Lust & Fans React as Israel Adesanya KOs Alex Pereira at UFC 287

UFC 287 witnessed a blockbuster event in Miami with Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira headlining the main event. Fans were on the edge of their seats as the main event of the night showcased the long-standing rivalry between the two fighters. In the end, it was Adesanya who came out on top, marking the end of a four-fight saga. However, it was his manner of victory that made the night unforgettable. The unstoppable force met the immovable object, and it was Adesanya’s swift and powerful strike that knocked Pereira out cold. This knockout will go down in history as one of the most iconic moments in the UFC.

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira dates back to their kickboxing days. The two fighters have been waiting for the moment to finally settle their scores inside the octagon, and the UFC 287 event gave them the perfect opportunity. Despite being the champion, Pereira’s performance seemed lackluster compared to Adesanya’s. Adesanya looked sharp, agile, and hungry for the win.

The fight between Adesanya and Pereira erupted in the second round when the fighters started exchanging blows. The frenzy of blows stunned the audience, but it was Adesanya who delivered the final blow that knocked Pereira out cold. The knockout was so impressive that it left the fighters watching from the arena, and even those watching from home in disbelief.

Israel Adesanya knocks out the MMA community with a breathtaking win over Alex Pereira

Not only the commentary panel, but the entire MMA community also had to gather themselves after the crazy end to the UFC 287 main event. Here’s what they had to say:

UFC acknowledges the passionate post-fight ‘Izzy’ interview:

The new middleweight champion already has a rowdy challenger:

now it’s my time 👊🏼 let’s go make it happen @danawhite 🫡 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 9, 2023

The ripples of that ‘Izzy’ knockout reached to Adult Industry:

A fan shares their reaction:

HOLY SHIT ADESANYA DID IT THAT WAS INCREDIBLE #UFC287 — Fatima (@TKOverit) April 9, 2023

The ‘Borz’ with a sly congratulations or a challenge:

Congratulations @stylebender see you soon 🫡 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 9, 2023

Chandler tips his hat:

Woooooooow! Izzy is back in a big way! #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Terrance Mckinney was pumped up:

Izzy is back 🔥🔥🔥🔥 let’s go 🥶 🥶 wow that’s huge — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 9, 2023

The former P4P number 1 fighters recognizes the great finish by the Kiwi fighter:

The former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recognizes the greatness:

The best middleweight of all time and I’m not arguing with anyone.@stylebender #andNEW 🫅🫅🫅 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 9, 2023

What was your reaction to the UFC 287 Miami main event?