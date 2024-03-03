“Don’t Do Drugs”: Ryan Garcia’s Challenge to Jake Paul Raises Fans Concerns about Sobriety Ahead of Devin Haney Matchup

The noted boxing star, Ryan Garcia, may have his next fight scheduled for April 20. But that doesn’t mean he has stopped sizing up other boxers for his future encounters. The 25-year-old is known for challenging his rivals through his social media posts. But this time, the fans couldn’t help but deride ‘KingRy’s ‘X’ update due to its ambiguous nature. The 25-year-old surprisingly wanted to lock horns with the noted YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul.

Most fans may know that Garcia has competed across three weight classes in his pro boxing career. He has fought as a super featherweight, light welterweight, and lightweight. But all of these three weight classes are way beyond Paul’s usual weight class, cruiserweight. Still, Garcia didn’t care about all of these factors and threw a challenge for ‘The Problem Child’. His ‘X’ update read:

“Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING. BRING IT ON JAKE IM DEAD FUCKING SERIOUS FUCK YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP”

But most fans were sensible enough to realize that Garcia was making a rather vague offer. They perceived that the weight difference between the two is probably too large to overcome. This is why most of them decided to deride Garcia, with some questioning even his sobriety.

One such fan wrote, “Bro put the alcohol down”

Another one expressed a similar thought, writing, “How drunk are you?”

One more fan suggested, “Don’t do drugs you must be on something”

But one fan chose to throw shade on ‘The Problem Child’. He commented, “Jake won’t fight you, you aren’t an Uber driver”

Most fans may have already realized that ‘KingRy’s’ offer was nothing but a gimmick. But that’s not the fact with his upcoming fight. The fans may be deriding Garcia currently. But a lot of them will cheer for him as well come April 20. A victory will get Garcia his first-ever undisputed world title.

Will Ryan Garcia be able to defeat Devin Haney?

Garcia will take on the current WBC super lightweight champ, Devin The Dream’ Haney at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Most fans may know that he has been an interim world champion previously. But ‘KingRy’ was yet to earn an undisputed title for himself. Reports say that Haney’s WBC super lightweight title will also be on the line for their upcoming encounter.

It’s quite apparent that Garcia will put in everything he has to earn his first undisputed title. He will have to make good use of his furious left hand, which has shut down the lights of numerous boxers to date. However, everything depends upon the way he applies them inside the ring on the night.