After Praising MrBeast & Adin Ross, Andrew Tate’s Brother Hails Khamzat Chimaev for His Physique Ahead of UFC Return

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, two contentious social media superstars, see themselves as physical fitness torchbearers. Because they come from a combat sports background, the Tate brothers stay in good shape and also teach others the significance of physical fitness. As a result, the Tate brothers absolutely appreciate it when someone in positions of authority does the same. Previously, the younger Tate complimented Adin Ross and MrBeast, two well-known internet personas, for taking on physical challenges to enhance their health. Tristan has now openly praised a well-known UFC fighter, Khamzat Chimaev, for similar reasons.

Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t rested since his previous victory in 2022. The Swedish fighter of Chechen origin is hard at work preparing for his upcoming battle. ‘Borz’ looks incredible shape ahead of his UFC return, which Tristan noticed when his photo went viral.

What did Tristan Tate say about Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by a large margin in his previous bout, forcing the UFC 279 fight card to be altered. Following that, ‘Borz’ declared that he plans to switch to the middleweight class.

‘The Lone Wolf’ will now return this year against former middleweight championship contender Paulo Costa at UFC 294. Chimaev appears massive ahead of his bout, and his transformation quickly went viral.

After noticing Chimaev’s post, Tristan Tate reacted with one word. Under the post, the controversial social media personality wrote “Boss” to show his admiration for the UFC superstar. However, Chimaev is yet to react to his comment.

Tristan Tate commended prominent streamer Adin Ross a few weeks back after he talked about his boxing training. He also applauded popular YouTuber MrBeast for sharing his weight loss journey on social media.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first time the Tate brothers have crossed paths with the UFC fighter. Earlier, Chimaev spoke with Andrew Tate through a video call and invited him to his fight.

Chimaev invites Andrew Tate to his fight

Despite their contentious persona, the Tate brothers are extremely popular across the globe. As a result, they have connections with some noteworthy MMA figures. Khamzat Chimaev, a UFC fighter, is one of them.

Chimaev and the Tate brothers appear to appreciate one another. The same was clear during the UFC fighter’s prior conversation with Andrew Tate on a video call, which went viral on social media.

They chatted for a while, and Chimaev subsequently invited Tate to his bout in Abu Dhabi in October 2023. Tate, on the other hand, is currently under house arrest and may be unable to attend the event under these conditions.