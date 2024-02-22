Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney: Date, Streaming Details, Venue, Where to Buy Tickets, and More

HomeSearch

Devin Haney Ryan Garcia
Credits: Imago

Boxing fans had been pretty confused about the materialization of the fight between the noted stars, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. Even after ‘KingRy’s’ announcement about fighting ‘The Dream’, a series of online updates revealed that he might go on to lock horns with someone else. But as of now, they can take a deep breath as the confusion has finally been resolved affirmatively. But with almost all of them awaiting the bout pretty eagerly, it’s indispensable to take a keener look at the date, streaming details, venue and other specifications of the upcoming Garcia vs. Haney showdown.

When and where is the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight happening?

It was none other than ‘KingRy’s’ noted promoter and former boxer, Oscar De La Hoya, who publicized the date and venue for the coveted Garcia vs. Haney showdown. One of his recent ‘X’ updates revealed that the fight has been scheduled for April 20  and will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, UK.

 

It’s quite apparent that the hardcore fans will want to witness all the action through their own eyes now that they know about the schedule. Here’s some more information for them.

How can the fans secure tickets to the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney showdown?

Well, the authorities may be currently busy arranging the other requirements of the fight. This is probably why the release date for the tickets to this coveted event hasn’t been mentioned yet. But fans may keep an eye on ‘DAZN’s’ official website to get notified about the release of tickets to the event.

How can fans enjoy the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight through their screens?

‘DAZN’ will be broadcasting all the live action from the Barclays Center on the night of April 20. However, the requirements to watch the Garcia vs. Haney fight vary a little for the fans, depending upon their location. Here’s a summary of how fans across different locations in the globe can enjoy the fight.

RegionLive streaming
USADAZN PPV
CanadaDAZN PPV
UK and IrelandDAZN PPV, DAZN 1HD (TV)
AustraliaDAZN PPV

It’s quite apparent that only UK and Ireland-based fans will be able to enjoy the Garcia vs. Haney headlining event on TV. All other fans need to know about how to get a ‘DAZN’ PPV so that they can witness all the live action from the showdown.

How can fans buy a DAZN PPV to witness the fight Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight live?

It’s only a few dollars that the fans will need to spend to watch the Garcia vs. Haney fight live in their rooms. However, the cost of ‘DAZN’s’ streaming platform is different for different locations. Here’s a detail of how much a ‘DAZN’ subscription will cost the fans depending on their location.

  • US – $19.99/month, or $99/year
  • UK – £19.99/month, or £99.99/year
  • Canada –  $24.99/month, or $199.99/year

Will there be any title involved in the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight?

To the delight of most fans, ‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’ will lock horns with the WBC super lightweight title on the line. They may already know that ‘The Dream’ Haney has been holding the WBC super lightweight gold since 2023. The addition of the title to this already exciting fight is expected to get the fans even more hyped up for this coveted encounter.

