HomeSearch

UFC 296 Brawl: Gilbert Burns’ Wife Discloses Key Detail About the Altercation Between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

Souvik Roy
|Published December 18, 2023

UFC 296 Brawl: Gilbert Burns’ Wife Discloses Key Detail About the Altercation Between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

(L) Gilbert Burns with his Wife Bruna Burns and their kids, (C) Sean Strickland, (R) Dricus Du Plessis. Credit – USA Today Sports, Bruna Burns’ Instagram account.

The UFC 296 put on a superb show for the T-Mobile Arena audience. But, apart from the in-octagon clashes, one fight took place in the crowd as well. The upcoming UFC 297 main eventers Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis got into a furious brawl outside the cage. The outside-octagon brawl was closely witnessed by the noted UFC welterweight, Gilbert Burns’s wife, Bruna Burns. Lately, she also described her experience in an ‘X’ update.

The altercation started with the current UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland, making a gun sign and firing it at Dricus Du Plessis while he was on the giant screen. Bruna was sitting behind Strickland in the only row of seats that separated the two middleweights. Du Plessis dodged the bullet and kept on talking to Strickland. The current middleweight champion asked Bruna and her kids to move politely and then jumped on Du Plessis.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1736275668256567687?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bruna’s ‘X’ update, expressing her opinion about the fight, came out a few hours ago. It was apparent from her words that she didn’t like Strickland’s brash attitude and trash-talking. But she also implied that it was Du Plessis’s on-spot callout that had Strickland going no holds barred. Her post read:

“I don’t like @SStricklandMMAtrash talks but DDP call him to fight right there. Sean polite asked us to move before he jumped.”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brunaburnsbjj/status/1736486419416453308?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The comments section of Bruna’s post also showcased that a lot of people possessed similar opinions. The majority of fans viewed Du Plessis’s words as the primary reason behind Strickland going after him. Well, this brawl might have hyped up their upcoming fight even more.

Will the UFC 297 Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis main event showcase a similar scenario?

Well, most of the fans who have witnessed the video or the live brawl might agree on one thing. Despite initiating the fight, ‘Stillknocks’ Du Plessis was pretty much on the receiving end of Strickland’s blows. ‘Tarzan’ got onto Bruna’s chair and started landing strikes on his South African rival. The video also showcased that Strickland landed several strikes on Du Plessis before the UFC security separated the two.

However, there will be no one to separate them on 20 January, 2024. Du Plessis might find Strickland’s continuous pressure too much to cope with. However, the way in which he defeated his noted previous rival, Robert Whittaker, showcased that he has enough to get the better of ‘Tarzan’ and claim UFC middleweight gold. Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that the UFC 297 main event is going to be a barnburner.

Share this article

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He also began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few of other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster.

Read more from Souvik Roy