UFC 296 Brawl: Gilbert Burns’ Wife Discloses Key Detail About the Altercation Between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

The UFC 296 put on a superb show for the T-Mobile Arena audience. But, apart from the in-octagon clashes, one fight took place in the crowd as well. The upcoming UFC 297 main eventers Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis got into a furious brawl outside the cage. The outside-octagon brawl was closely witnessed by the noted UFC welterweight, Gilbert Burns’s wife, Bruna Burns. Lately, she also described her experience in an ‘X’ update.

The altercation started with the current UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland, making a gun sign and firing it at Dricus Du Plessis while he was on the giant screen. Bruna was sitting behind Strickland in the only row of seats that separated the two middleweights. Du Plessis dodged the bullet and kept on talking to Strickland. The current middleweight champion asked Bruna and her kids to move politely and then jumped on Du Plessis.

Bruna’s ‘X’ update, expressing her opinion about the fight, came out a few hours ago. It was apparent from her words that she didn’t like Strickland’s brash attitude and trash-talking. But she also implied that it was Du Plessis’s on-spot callout that had Strickland going no holds barred. Her post read:

“I don’t like @SStricklandMMAtrash talks but DDP call him to fight right there. Sean polite asked us to move before he jumped.”

The comments section of Bruna’s post also showcased that a lot of people possessed similar opinions. The majority of fans viewed Du Plessis’s words as the primary reason behind Strickland going after him. Well, this brawl might have hyped up their upcoming fight even more.

Will the UFC 297 Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis main event showcase a similar scenario?

Well, most of the fans who have witnessed the video or the live brawl might agree on one thing. Despite initiating the fight, ‘Stillknocks’ Du Plessis was pretty much on the receiving end of Strickland’s blows. ‘Tarzan’ got onto Bruna’s chair and started landing strikes on his South African rival. The video also showcased that Strickland landed several strikes on Du Plessis before the UFC security separated the two.

However, there will be no one to separate them on 20 January, 2024. Du Plessis might find Strickland’s continuous pressure too much to cope with. However, the way in which he defeated his noted previous rival, Robert Whittaker, showcased that he has enough to get the better of ‘Tarzan’ and claim UFC middleweight gold. Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that the UFC 297 main event is going to be a barnburner.