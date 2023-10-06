“Drake Taught Me…”: Conor McGregor’s Friend Admits His Life Transformed After Advice From Rapper

Despite the fame and popularity that MMA fighters enjoy, they find inspiration in celebrities from various industries. A notable example is Dillon Danis, a close friend of Conor McGregor, who drew inspiration from Canadian rapper Drake to transform his life. This Canadian millionaire has strong connections with UFC fighters and has placed substantial bets on his friend Israel Adesanya and other fighters in the past. What’s more, he has also supported the Irishman in the past. However, Drake didn’t only have a good bond with ‘The Notorious’, during his appearance on the Flagrant podcast, the BJJ star shared that the Canadian rapper played a significant role in his personal transformation.

Dillon Danis is set to face Logan Paul in their highly anticipated boxing match scheduled for October 14th in Manchester, England. In the lead-up to the fight, Danis has stirred controversy with his social media antics. However, one particularly captivating revelation involved the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star sharing how a Canadian rapper inspired a transformative journey in his life.

Friend of Conor McGregor revealed transforming advice from Drake

Dillon Danis sat down for an intriguing conversation with comedian Andrew Schulz. During their conversation, they discussed a lot of topics such as the Logan Paul fight, Nina Agdal’s lawsuit, and more.

Amongst the topics, an eye-catching conversation was when Danis revealed that Drake taught him how to drink socially. He said:

“Drake Taught me that (how to drink). I asked him one time… dude how do you like deal with the alcohol and like controlling things? He was like, ‘You know, what? Tomorrow I have to do something or I had like a studio or i have a song I had to make’. He goes, ‘When these guys give me drinks, [throw] right over the shoulder. This was a long time ago. He was like, ‘ You just got to know when you have to like do you own sh*t’… It’s one of the best advices I have ever got.“

Danis faced challenges with alcohol earlier in his life. But following advice from Drake, he has since been in a much better state.

It’s not only Danis who has a good relationship with Drake; even Conor McGregor has had a few exchanges with the Canadian millionaire. Two years ago, the duo had a hilarious exchange on social media.

When McGregor showed his rapping skills

The Irishman is famous for his exceptional verbal skills and promotional abilities in the fight game. However, few could have foreseen his talent as a rapper until ‘The Notorious’ recently demonstrated his lyrical prowess in an exchange with Drake on social media.

According to a SportsBible report, McGregor showcased his rapping skills in a comment on Drake’s Instagram post, which has since been deleted. After learning the impressive skills of McGregor, the rapper urged him to drop an album. He wrote:

“You got all the bars, drop a album.“

While Dillon Danis heeded Drake’s advice, Conor McGregor has not yet released an album. It remains unclear whether the Irishman will ever utilize Drake’s counsel.