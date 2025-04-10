Paddy Pimblett Slams Fighters Who Change Nicknames as ‘Absolute Idiots,’ Subtly Aims at Ilia Topuria

Ahead of his UFC 314 return, Paddy Pimblett has hit out at past opponents and fierce rivals for changing their nicknames in the Octagon- labelling them “idiotic“.

Pimblett, who goes by ‘The Baddy’, will go in search of his seventh straight victory in the UFC this weekend at UFC 314. Tasked with his biggest challenge to date, the Liverpool native draws ex-title challenger Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event in Miami.

While he has been surprisingly respectful with Chandler during the lead-up to the fight, he hasn’t offered the same courtesy to those he wants to feud with next. Over the last few months, the 12th ranked scouser has been making fun of Arman Tsarukyan and soon-to-be ex-featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Speaking with Nina-Marie Daniele ahead of UFC 314, Pimblett raised an issue with fighters choosing and changing their nicknames. In a sly dig at his previous opponent King Green (formerly Bobby), Pimblett also mocked the 145 lbs champion in the process.

“Anybody who changes their nickname- just sort your head out,” Pimblett said. “You know what I mean? You can’t give yourself your own nickname. Somebody else has to give you it,” he added.

It’s not just the name change that Paddy has an issue with either.

“And you can’t change it halfway through your career,” He added. “You look like an absolute idiot. Yeah — like a chorizo”, the scouser contended, having already referred to Touria by that name.

Forever on a career collision course, this taunt comes after Pimblett had boldly offered to welcome Topuria to 155 lbs last month.

Pimblett eyes Topuria clash after UFC 314

Despite gearing up for a lightweight move, Topuria has yet to find any success in his calls. Staking his claim for a title charge against Islam Makhachev, the Spaniard has been left high and dry by the UFC. He has already vacated his featherweight title, but Islam refuses his call for a shot at lightweight gold.

In the meantime, number 1 contenders like Charles Oliveira have also refused to fight the Spaniard. However, Pimblett sees this as an opportunity to lay out someone he has been wanting to feud with for years now.

“He (Ilia Topuria) needs to beat someone at ’55 first, the little Chorizo,” Paddy Pimblett said at a UFC fan Q&A. “I would do the exact same thing I’m going to do to Michael Chandler. Kick him in the face or submit him. He’s a midget, lad. He’s tiny.”

“I’ve been saying it for years. I would love to fight him,” he continued. “Now that he’s moved up to ’55 it’s a real possibility. It looks like he’s sitting out just waiting for Islam (Makhachev). But I personally think I should be the one to welcome him to the lightweight division”, Paddy added.

The pair had engaged in a backstage brawl at UFC London back in 2022 and had locked horns just last month, too. However, as they appeared on the stage in London, the duo interestingly shared a warm embrace, with a little handshake during the event’s pre-fight weigh-ins.

But while the feud continues to heat up, the 12th ranked Pimblett is unlikely to fight Topuria or anyone in the top echelons of the UFC if he doesn’t get over Chandler first.