Ex-UFC Champ Sean Strickland Expresses Regret for Trolling Ryan Garcia Over Mental Health Struggles

Sean Strickland regrets trolling Ryan Garcia. Those are words fight fans never thought they would hear. Strickland regrets trash-talking someone. As it turns out, Garcia seems to be undergoing some mental health issues. The boxer has faced mental health problems early on in his career and even took a break from boxing.

Advertisement

Just over a month away from his next fight, the boxer seems to be struggling as he revealed in a recent video. Here’s what Strickland had to say about the news:

“Well, I kinda feel bad making fun of Ryan.. I thought he was just being a woman…. But this man is genuinely having a psychotic episode… CTE.. Drugs who knows.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the tweet:

Sean Strickland and Ryan Garcia were going back and forth on social media recently. Ahead of his next fight, the boxer has been calling out to everyone on social media.

Many believe it is a tactic to get as many eyes on the event as he possibly can. Garcia wanted all the smoke, but now it became too much for him to handle. What started it was Strickland calling Garcia a p*ssy for his video, talking about his mental health.

Advertisement

Sean Strickland criticizes Ryan Garcia for having a mental breakdown on social media

Ryan Garcia gave fans a shock recently. A hacker took control of Garcia’s social media accounts and he later released a video explaining what was happening.

According to Garcia, the tweets on his X account were not him. A hacker made those tweets, and he was very much alive. In response to his video, Strickland had this to say:

“God I hate famous people…They’re kids in salt mines, kids dying of cancer begging for one more day on this earth and you’re having a mental break down on social media.. You f*cking p*ssy…

Take a look at the tweet:

Sean Strickland criticized him for complaining about things he considers trivial. According to Strickland, there are people in the world suffering from way worse who do not complain.

The pair then got into a heated back-and-forth that ended with a sparring challenge in Las Vegas. It seems everyone on social media wants to spar Strickland.