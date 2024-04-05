Ex- UFC Double Champ Expresses ‘Teenage Girl’ Like Excitement Over UFC 300 Promo Ft. Jon Jones and Chuck Liddell

An ex-UFC double champ cannot hold back the excitement about a fantasy matchup between Chuck Liddell and Jon Jones. While Jon Jones will not be on the UFC 300 card, he did make a feature in the promo that was released recently. UFC dropped the promo a few days back that featured fantasy bouts between pioneers of the sport that never competed. Amongst several other people, the idea of Jones and Chuck Liddell going against each other has made it to the promo.

This revelation left the ex- UFC Double Champ, Daniel Cormier, reeling with anticipation. In an interview with ESPN MMA featuring Chael Sonnen, he revealed that this match-up would have been one for the ages, given their fighting styles, records, and accolades. He stated,

“I gotta be honest man like I popped and guys if you do not know what pop means it is a wrestling term that means somebody hits the curtain you get excited you yell and you scream and you act like a teenage girl. I popped and I saw that promo I thought it was fantastic and when I saw Chuck and John staring at each other down, I thought that would have been fun”

Cormier’s excitement about this fantasy match-up and specifically the promo is arguably justified. In the realm of Heavyweight division, Jon Jones and Chuck Liddell’s name towers over the rest. However, DC does not have a very good memory of fighting against Jones. They faced-off twice in the UFC 182 and UFC 214, with Jones taking the victory on both occasions.

Coming back to the promo, while staring down, Jones was spotted looking down and not in the eyes of Liddell. This was a great attention to detail about how the heavyweight champion usually squares off with his opponents.

The underlying reason behind Jon Jones not staring at his opponents

Jones has several rituals and practices that he follows before a fight. Amongst several others of them, he does not stare down at his opponents during their face-off. This left the fans at large, very curious, and one fan in particular even asked the heavyweight champion the reason behind it.

In his response, Jones asserted that it is because he does not want to give much attention to their opponent and only considers them a pawn in his game. On Instagram, he said,

“Bc It’s not anything personal, they’re all amazing characters in my story.”

The aforementioned revelation is quite fascinating, to say the least. This is one of the reasons why Jones is such a captivating entity, not only inside the cage, but even outside.