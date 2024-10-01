mobile app bar

Ex-UFC Heavyweight Star Picks Clear Winner in Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree, Citing ‘Speed’ as Key Factor

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ex-UFC Heavyweight Star Picks Clear Winner in Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree, Citing ‘Speed’ as Key Factor

(L) Alex Pereira, (R) Khalil Rountree Jr. Credit – USA Today Sports

The UFC bandwagon is now headed straight to Salt Lake City, Utah, for  UFC 307 featuring Light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree in a five-round war. While ‘Poatan’ remains the gambling man’s favorite, former UFC contender, Brendan Schaub is betting all is money on ‘The War Horse’.

During his latest ‘Thiccc Boy‘ podcast, the former UFC heavyweight weighed in on his thoughts on Pereira vs Rountree, mentioning how the American’s southpaw stance and speed might get the better of Pereira.

“He has that speed advantage, southpaw, speed advantage. He can give Alex some problems…You shouldn’t be surprised if Khalil is able to knock Alex out, we’ve seen Alex get knocked out before. Is Khalil a better striker than Izzy? No. Is he more of a knockout artist? Yes! Khalil is a knockout artist, that’s what he’s known for and he had a speed advantage over Alex.” 

Schaub first dismantled the popular notion that UFC 307’s LHW main event was a mismatch with the promotion granting #8 ranked Rountree a shot at the title.

In fact, he pointed out that Khalil is 5-0 in his last 5 outings and has a speed advantage over Pereira. On top of that, the American is a southpaw which gives him a natural advantage over a conventional orthodox fighter like Pereira.

Even though he admits that Khalil is not a better striker than Izzy who KOed Pereira in their second meeting, Schaub asserted that one shouldn’t surprised if Khalil does the same, simply because the southpaw is a knockout artist!

Now as the October 5 fight card comes close to fruition, former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman also picked the American to shock the world and down, Pereira.

Rountree touted to “shock” the world

Much like Schaub, ex-champ, Kamaru Usman is also a believer in Rountree and predicts a major upset. Breaking down the entire UFC 307 main card on his Pound-4-Pound podcast, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare ‘ revealed that he’ll be going against the grain this weekend, backing  Khalil to pummel the champion in a shocker.

“Khalil Rountree is extremely explosive, extremely powerful, his Muay Thai is incredible and when he’s launching them (shots), he’s going to find your face.”

Furthermore, the UFC veteran also stated the obvious, stating how dangerous ‘The War Horse’ is during the opening rounds where he generally just flies off he handle.

All in all, Khalil, courtesy of his striking heavy style has garnered a total of seven KOs, surprisingly one more than the champion. But will he be able to catch the Brazilian and shock the world? Maybe, maybe not! Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these