Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Mocks Conor McGregor for His ‘Submission Losses’ as He Boasts About His Vision

Conor McGregor and his Twitter antics are not new to the MMA community. The former UFC two-weight champion is infamous for posting anything and everything on his official Twitter account. As a result, he always makes headlines for both negative and positive reasons. Recently, McGregor decide to do the same and posted random information on Twitter. In the tweet, the Irishman bragged about his strong eyesight.

McGregor often receives mixed reactions to his tweet. However, this time McGregor’s rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz saw this as an opportunity to mock the Dubliner.

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager say to Conor McGregor?

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is one of the biggest in the history of the sport. During the lead-up to their fight, even their teams got involved in the verbal back-and-forth.

One of the members of Team Khabib, who exchanged words with ‘The Notorious’ was Dominance MMA management founder Ali Abdelaziz. Although it has been over four years since their fight, the rivalry between Abdelaziz and McGregor seems fresh given his recent tweet.

McGregor recently in a deleted tweet talked highly about his eyesight. He wrote, “I have 20/10 vision in my right eye. 20/20 in my left.” Responding to it, Abdelaziz took a shot at his career losses. He wrote, “And do you have 0/0 submission defense.”

The majority of McGregor’s losses, including inside and outside the UFC, have come via submission. This might be the reason Abdelaziz used his setbacks to mock him. However, this is not the only time Dominance MMA management founder criticized McGregor.

A few days back, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager deemed Conor McGregor ‘incapable’ of fighting with elites after the Irishman ranted about his client and fellow lightweight fighter, Justin Gaethje.

‘The Notorious’ is working on his wrestling for his UFC return

Given his multiple losses via submission, it is evident that the former lightweight champion lacked a strong ground game. He even struggled during the fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov on the mat.

However, it seems like the Irishman is filling the gaps before his return. After recovering from an injury, he suffered in 2021, ‘The Notorious’ returned to training. He posted regular videos of himself inside the gym.

Interestingly, as seen in the clips, the Dubliner is also working on his wrestling. Thus, we can expect an improved all-rounder McGregor on his return. As per UFC, he will headline a pay-per-view this year against Michael Chandler. However, the date and venue of the fight are not yet confirmed.

What are your thoughts about Conor McGregor’s next fight? What do you guys think about Abdelaziz’s tweet?