Ex-UFC Star Gives 260-Pound Bradley Martyn a Brutal Reality Check on Logan Paul Fight Ambitions

Over the past few years, an increasing number of influencers have been getting into the world of combat sports. YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul was among the first influencers to start this trend. Recently, in a podcast, Logan Paul was called out for a fight by a fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn, who is significantly bigger than him in size. However, his callout wasn’t well received by an ex-UFC fighter.

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn sat down with former UFC fighter ‘Rampage’ Jackson for a podcast on his YouTube channel. It was during this interview that he expressed his interest in fighting Logan Paul. Unfortunately for Martyn, his plans were not encouraged by Jackson, who gave him a brutal reality check. The former UFC fighter said,

“But I don’t think he would fight you cause he had too much to lose, and he sucks at fighting… But he sucks. Yeah, he would probably kick your a*s…. He’d probably kick your a*s. Get your a*s kicked by Logan Paul… He’s a great athlete. But you want to fight him in an MMA fight? He is going to kick your a*s.”

Bradley Martyn, who weighs around 260 lbs, is a fitness influencer with little to no training in martial arts of any kind. Paul, on the other hand, wrestled throughout school and a few years in college. ‘Maverick’ also won a few competitions during his school days. Therefore, it is clear why Jackson was so adamant in his prediction.

To make things worse, Martyn’s inexperience in martial arts was recently exposed. A viral clip online showed Martyn being taken down by a significantly smaller individual at his gym. Therefore, it is very unlikely that Logan Paul would accept Martyn’s challenge.

Logan Paul to return to fighting in 2024?

The elder Paul brother is not as serious about boxing and competing in combat sports as his younger brother. Paul made his professional boxing debut with a loss in 2019.

He proceeded to take a two-year hiatus before fighting Floyd Mayweather in 2021. ‘Maverick’ took two more years off before returning to action last year against Dillon Danis.

However, after his fight, Paul did not provide any clarity on his future in the world of boxing. It is highly unlikely that Paul will return to the sport or be as active as his brother.

He has a lot going on outside the sport in terms of the WWE as well as business to be as dedicated to the sport as his brother is. Even if he does return to action, it will most definitely not be against Bradley Martyn in MMA.