Exclusive: Merle Christine Deems UFC 300 - Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill Main Event a Letdown for True MMA Fans

UFC 300 is not what the fans want according to Merle Christine. The noted German fight presenter is not happy with the main event between ‘Poatan’ and Jamahal Hill. The April event commemorates 30 years of the organization, and hence the entire card is stacked. However, Dana White hyped up the main event for the card for months and when he announced it, fans were less than impressed. Much on the same note, Christine sided with the fans.

In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, the budding presenter spoke about how she got into the sport and was committed to the expansion of the industry. As the discussions progressed, Merle also spoke about the historic UFc 300 card. The interviewer asked her about the recent backlash from fans regarding the UFC 300 main event. Here’s what she had to say about it,

“As a fan of the UFC, and as a professional, I am disappointed 100%. Because if you promote an event like this, you have to bring big names….You have to bring McGregor, Khabib, GSP.”

According to Merle Christine, although Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill are surely big names at present, they are not legendary. After all the promotion and hype for UFC 300, only legendary names like Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, or Georges St-Pierre would have satisfied the fans.

Further adding to the chaos of UFC 300 hyped ‘superfight’, it was revealed that the main event announcement was something Alex Pereira got to know about only a few days prior.

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill was supposed to take place at UFC 301 initially before the UFC 300 call up

Pereira is now the king of the light heavyweight division. The Brazilian became champion after beating Jiri Prochazka via TKO at UFC 295. Five months on, he will look to defend his title against former champion Jamahal Hill. During a press conference for UFC 300, Alex Pereira had this to say about the fight announcement, per SpinninBackfist on X,

“I found out a couple days before (the announcement). It was supposed to be at #UFC301, but this works better for me”

Alex Pereira has grown in stature to become a champion in both the middleweight as well as the light heavyweight divisions in the UFC. Thus, he will look to retain his title against a former champ at UFC 300 and would want to build himself a legendary status in the sport. Jamahal Hill, on the other hand, is coming back from a major Achilles Heel injury and is looking to prove to people that he deserves the title as well.