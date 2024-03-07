EXCLUSIVE: Merle Christine’s Journey From Kickboxing in Germany to Being a Presenter at UFC

Merle Christine is the center of attraction at the moment for all the right reasons. Although controversies relating to her disheartening breakup with the UFC star Alex Pereira have run riot on the internet, Christine is much more than just the “ex-girlfriend of Alex Pereira”. She is currently one of the prominent names in the combat sports community. Travelling back and forth all over the world, Christine is channeling her zeal towards fighting into productive expansion of the discipline both in Germany and also in the US. Having met and closely worked with several top-tier UFC personalities, the German born has her eyes fixated on being at the summit of combat presentation while inspiring the future generations and imbibing in them a zeal towards fighting.

So how did it all start? Being blessed with a sound educational background, the easiest path to follow for Christine was to be a working corporate. However, little Merle was built different. She always had the fighting genes within her, which made her brave enough to put on the sparring gloves at an early age. Sitting down in an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, the budding UFC presenter Merle Christine explored various realms of discussion, opening up about her origin being one.

A young girl’s tryst with combat destiny

Little Merle got fascinated watching boxing on television. Letting her imaginations run wild, the young girl from Germany donned the avatar of a menacing fighter. She tried kickboxing all by herself, perhaps even knocking down the imaginary demons. And well, she was just a 14-year-old kid at the time! The lack of proper guidance did not bother her as Merle continued to bond with fighting even more until she got an able ally in her stepfather. Reminiscing about the good old days, Christine stated,

“And in 2010, I started with my stepfather actually…we started to do some kickboxing events in Germany.”

Well, that was the push Merle needed. She then slowly became accustomed to the nitty-gritties of the industry and also developed significant contacts with reputed personalities. However, that did not happen overnight. It was hard work, discipline and grind for Merle Christine day in and day out for nine long years before she finally gained some ground in the business.

From watching fights to presenting them: Merle Christine’s journey of dreams

It was not until 2019 that Merle Christine started working as a presenter. Initially, she worked mainly in Germany, conducting interviews with fighters and important figures within the industry. Her attempts worked like magic and within a short span of time, Christine became a well-known entity in the German fight industry. Slowly, Christine started to venture out of Germany, in Switzerland and Austria too.

Her consistent efforts towards contributing to the industry soon bore rich fruits. Merle Christine got a chance of a lifetime-working as a presenter and covering events for the UFC!

Working with the UFC

The German presenter was thrilled to work directly with the UFC. In 2023, Christine attended several UFC events, working alongside top UFC professionals. Christine’s talents saw her flourish in UFC and soon she was working as the branding and marketing manager for the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Speaking about her experience, Christine said to The SportsRush,

“I was doing the social media, branding, and marketing for the UFC fighter Alex Pereira and this is how everything started.”

And thus, Christine is well and truly living her dreams, blooming as a presenter at one of the biggest combat organizations in the world. However, even now, her life is not a bed full of roses. While the pretty red petals are indeed there, the thorns are also something that Christine has to tackle. When asked about how her typical day looks, we got a hectic, yet productive routine.

What keeps Merle Christine going and full of positive energy?

Being a top level presenter is not easy. Getting through meetings, juggling interviews and travelling frequently takes a lot of tolls on the mind and body. Speaking about the same, Christine stated,

“I have a lot of meetings at the moment because I am based in Germany… I have meetings with the (United) States, with UK.. all around the world… my time schedule is a little bit different because of the time difference.”

However, despite such a hectic schedule, a glimpse of Merle Christine’s Instagram stories depict an entirely different picture. She oozes positivity and is always buzzing with energy and excitement. Astonished at her vibrance, we asked her what keeps her going?

Well, apart from loving her work and staying motivated, Christine revealed some of her other secrets. She said,

“Very important is my training, I never skip my training, so this is something very important. I never skip my coffee, that’s very important as well… and water for sure.”

Surely enough, her training, discipline, and coffee have helped her come in contact with several legendary athletes. Some of them she has featured in her very own YouTube channel, Fightology.

From interviews to debates: Merle Christine’s class has her climbing the hill of success

Merle Christine started her YouTube channel three years back and since then, has been posting quality content. Her analysis of fighters and comparisons of UFC PPVs have class written all over. Some of her best works include exclusive coverage of Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira during the UFC 281 fight week. She has also interviewed the likes of Agit Kabayel, Kerim Engizek, Christian Eckerlin, ‘Mad’ Max Coga, and others.

Christine’s most recent segment was a special one as she talked exclusively with Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of the great Muhammad Ali. Apart from interviews, she also has a knack for breaking down and analysing the styles of UFC fighters. This led her to almost pinpoint the outcome of the historic UFC 298 Featherweight title bout between Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski. While Christine predicted a third round KO by Topuria, the match originally ended with Topuria clinching the title via a Round 2 KO.

Merle Christine has also rubbed shoulders with legends of the game such as Jose Aldo & Alexander Volkanovski. Thus, while her future certainly looks bright, Merle Christine not only aspires to be a successful presenter, but a “classy” inspiration for the generations to come.