EXCLUSIVE: Merle Christine Predicts Marlon Vera Will Upset Sean O’Malley for the Title at UFC 299

German fight presenter Merle Christine goes Team Chito for UFC 299! While the fever of UFC 299 has grabbed hold of most UFC fans, even the noted UFC persona, Merle Christine, has been unable to avoid it. Like everyone else, she too is awaiting the result of the coveted UFC 299 main event between the current UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The German-born combat sports presenter recently appeared in an exclusive interview with The SportsRush where she talked about who she saw as the potential victor of the UFC 299 main event.

Most UFC fans may know Merle from her time in a relationship with the current UFC light heavyweight champ, Alex Pereira. However, she possesses an exceptional understanding of combat sports that can be cited to how she almost pinpointed the outcome of the UFC 298 main event. Besides being a martial art enthusiast, Merle has been training kickboxing since she was just 14 and is dedicated enough never to miss out on her training.

Well, while most UFC fans may be rooting for the current bantamweight champ, O’Malley’s victory at UFC 299, Merle used her fight analysis skills to predict that ‘Chito’ would take away O’Malley’s gold at the end of their fight. She presented her prediction for the UFC 299 main event, saying,

“I have Chito. Chito by knockout. Maybe third round [or] fourth round”

However, it wasn’t just a prediction out of the blue. Merle also presented a few legitimate reasons that led her to this opinion. UFC 299 would be ‘Chito’s’ first shot at the UFC bantamweight gold. But Merle pointed out that ‘Chito’ had already defeated O’Malley once. She opined that the Ecuadorian will get the better of the Montana native due to his knowledge about how to defeat him.

However, O’Malley and his fanbase never count his loss against ‘Chito’ as a loss at all. ‘Suga’ has even gone on to label himself undefeated multiple times. It’s quite apparent that he will be desperate to change the outcome of their fight this time.

Will Sean O’Malley be able to defeat Merle Christine’s chosen Marlon Vera at UFC 299?

‘Sugar’ has always presented one point due to which he rejects his defeat against Vera as a loss. A look at their fight at the UFC 252 will reveal that O’Malley started with a few good strikes. But he picked up a foot injury just a few minutes into the first round of the bout. It compromised the 29-year-old’s movement, making him easy prey for ‘Chito’. O’Malley has also stated that Vera was slow in his movements and also thinks himself as a better fighter than ‘Chito.’

But ‘Sugar’ will be stepping inside the UFC 299 octagon without any such complications. Hence, it’s quite apparent that his Ecuadorian rival, Vera, will have to showcase some extraordinary prowess if he wants to turn Merle Christine’s prediction true. But nobody except Father Time currently knows the answer to the million-dollar question asked above.