“$100 Million to Start Charity”: Andrew Tate Announces New ‘Will’ From Romanian Prison

Andrew Tate has been in the news since his arrest in December. The British-American internet personality has made a name for himself as an influencer for men. However, Tate, due to his controversial views, was banned from several social media platforms. He was also deemed harmful to society and the youth, primarily because of his misogynist views.

Last year in December, the side that hates the social media star rejoiced as he got arrested from his mansion in Bucharest, Romania. Tate is currently in prison over alleged human trafficking and money laundering. Despite that, his official Twitter account is active and posts daily.

What did Andrew Tate announce on Twitter?

Even though the British American personality is in a Romanian jail, he is interacting with fans through emails and his Twitter account. Recently on his account, Tate announced that he has updated his will from prison.

While announcing his new will, the controversial influencer stated that he will be donating a whopping $100 million to protect men from false accusation cases. Tate wrote, “I updated my will from prison. I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations.”

I updated my will from prison. I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 5, 2023

Ever since he has been arrested, the social media influencer and his brother have stated that they are innocent. In several of their media appearances, both Tristan and Andrew have said that they are being falsely accused by ‘The Matrix’ because they are rich.

‘The Matrix’ is a term Andrew Tate frequently uses to describe the people with power in society. He believes his arrest is an injustice. Thus, Tate might have decided to help people who might be facing the same situation.

How rich is the ‘Top G’?

It is interesting to note that Andrew Tate was a professional kickboxer during his initial days. However, later, both he and his brother got into online businesses that worked pretty well for them.

Tate runs a Hustlers University where he claims to teach other men smart ways of making money and dating. Besides that, he owns multiple other businesses, including casinos and webcam sites.

According to him, he is a billionaire. However, many websites online have reported that Tate has a fortune of over $750 million. Thus, he can possibly donate $100 million if he wants to. But it is valid to note that his assets have taken a hit, as after Tate’s arrest, Romanian authorities have seized his luxury cars, mansion, watches, and more.

