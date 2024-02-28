“Fighters Pay Decreased”: Despite UFC’s Billion Dollar Revenue Surge, Dana White and Co. Faces Fans Mockery

Dana White and fighter pay is a story that has a lot of history. A lot of fighters as well as fans have always criticized the organization for fighter pay. Many believe that the UFC does not pay fighters well enough, especially in comparison to other combat sports. So when fans saw that the organization has seen a 13% increase in revenue since 2022, the obvious question of fighter pay arose. Fans on X went after White and the organization for basically ‘gatekeeping’ their profits.

SpinninBackfist on X revealed that the UFC earned $1.3 billion in the year 2023. The number shows a 13% increase in revenue compared to 2022. Looking t the numbers, the fans did not spare Dana White.

Here’s what fans had to say about it:

“Fighter pay still the same though!”

One user stated:

“lol but still don’t increase fight pay”

Another user criticized the fight bonuses:

“And yet the bonuses are still 50K lmao”

One user questioned Dana White:

“Surely fighter pay had increased drastically right???”

Another user was sure fighter pay was reduced:

“Guarantee fighter pay decreased”

One user stated:

“1.3 billion but some of ur fighters can barely afford to live and some more have jobs outside of UFC is crazy”

However, it is not only the fighter pay that has gotten Dana White in trouble. Back in 2007, the UFC CEO and Tito Ortiz shared bad blood and almost got themselves into a boxing fight. Dana White recently commented on the incidence.

Dana White reveals how a boxing fight against Tito Ortiz would have played out

The Tito Ortiz and Dana White feud reached to such a high point that the pair got into a brawl. Taking a worse turn, the former UFC champion then challenged White to a boxing fight.

In 2007, the pair agreed to a fight, however, Ortiz backed out last minute. While on the Rush podcast with Maxx Crosby, White spoke about the situation:

“It was supposed to be a boxing match, it ends badly for Tito Ortiz in a boxing match. If it was MMA, it would be the first death in MMA, Tito Ortiz would have killed me.”

Dana White also went on to state that Tito Ortiz and his wife at the time were trying to pull out of the fight. They gave White a number of conditions. However, the UFC President agreed to all the conditions but Ortiz ended up pulling out, anyway.