“Justin Gaethje Will Sleep You”: Fans Warn Conor McGregor as He Stokes Rivalry With UFC Star in Deleted Tweet

Conor McGregor and his Twitter spats are not a new story for fight fans. The former two-weight champion recently took a verbal shot at his fellow lightweight star Justin Gaethje. However, fans were quick to remind the Irishman of something. ‘The Notorious’ has been inactive in the division for almost two years now. But he surely knows to keep himself in the headlines. Interestingly, he will be returning to the UFC octagon this year. Before that, McGregor wrapped up the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Recently, McGregor reacted to an old video of former interim champion Justin Gaethje. In the clip, ‘The Highlight’ was giving a piece of advice to his teammate during ‘TUF’ 26. However, the Dubliner mistook the video.

Fans react to Conor McGregor firing at Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje served as the coach against Eddie Alvarez for ‘TUF’ 26. The former interim lightweight champion counseled his teammate Gillian Robertson to rely more on striking than jiu-jitsu during the show. He was of the opinion that jiu-jitsu is not a legitimate combat technique.

After acknowledging the video, Conor McGregor took to his official Twitter account and wrote, “Justin Gaethje is a handicap,” without releasing that the clip was from 2017.

However, fans were quick to remind him of it. Although McGregor deleted the tweet afterward, an MMA news page on Instagram posted a screenshot of it. Many fans berated McGregor in the comments section for his words.

A fan wrote, “Drunk Conor >>”

Another fan commented, “Gaethje will paste him black and blue.”

One fan wrote, “Justin would sleep Conor in less than 3 minutes.”

One fan predicted the outcome if they ever fought. He wrote, “Gaethje rd2 KO”

Who is McGregor fighting on his return?

Even before the news of his return, who will he fight next was the biggest question among the fans. However, UFC made it official this year that the former lightweight champion will headline a pay-per-view later this year with Michael Chandler.

‘Iron’ is one of the most explosive fighters in the lightweight division currently. He has been calling out McGregor for a long time now. Given his style and stardom, Chandler seems like the right opponent for McGregor.

Both the combatants have completed season 31 of ‘TUF’ as coaches., However, the details of their fight, like venue and weight class, is not confirmed yet. Thus, fans will have to wait a little longer.

Did you guys like this matchup by the UFC? What are your thoughts on McGregor’s tweet?