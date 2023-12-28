Conor McGregor Jokes on Fighting Cristiano Ronaldo in a $250000000 Fight

The recent meetup between the noted sports icons, Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo at ‘The Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh made numerous headlines. While some people chose to make memes out of the situation, other media sources also published reports about the attire and accessories of the two stalwarts. But McGregor probably has nothing except fighting going on in his mind. Recently, he hinted that he will be open to a fight against Ronaldo as well.

Most UFC fans may already know about ‘Mystic Mac’s’ frequent habit of revealing his thoughts through his social media posts. One such recent ‘X’ update from McGregor revealed what was going through his mind currently. McGregor had even fixed the amount of money he would demand for a fight against Ronaldo.

The caption to the 35-year-old Irishman’s ‘X’ update read:

” $250,000,000 a fight “

The laughing emojis indicated that McGregor wasn’t serious about it. Well, fans can all agree that Ronaldo also won’t be transitioning into MMA in this lifetime. However, what the fans are expecting is McGregor’s return to the octagon as soon as possible. But, the Irishman’s annoyed words on the same night in Riyadh may have disappointed a lot of fans.

Conor McGregor was annoyed by the UFC’s lack of urgency in planning his return

Previously, the UFC authorities revealed that McGregor would be making his comeback in December at the last UFC PPV of 2023. But his complications with the USADA prevented him from doing so. However, the USADA won’t be maintaining its partnership with the UFC from the advent of 2024. This leaves no obstacles in McGregor’s way of making a comeback. But he was severely annoyed by the fact that Dana White and Co. were being negligent in planning his comeback.

McGregor’s words about making a comeback in “April” also imply that he wants to get himself booked for UFC 300. But it’s hard to say why the UFC authorities haven’t even started their planning to get their biggest PPV-selling star back in the game.