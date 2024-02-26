Francis Ngannou UFC 5: Is the Former UFC Champion in the Latest UFC Game?

The UFC CEO, Dana White’s early 2023 announcement about the departure of the reigning heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou. shocked several fans. But ‘The Predator’s’ current stature indicates that he wasn’t too wrong in deciding to quit. His exit from the UFC meant that fans wouldn’t get to witness him inside the octagon anymore. But, several UFC fans may be wondering if Dana White and Co. have also abandoned ‘The Predator’ from the latest ‘UFC 5’ game or not. So let’s learn a bit more about the same in this edition.

The EA Sports authorities may have expressed their desire to release the Closed beta version of the game in September. However, it finally came out on 27 October 2023. However, the authorities are still working on multiple updates to the game. But Ngannou stirred up bad blood with the UFC head honcho, Dana White, with his decision to quit in early 2023. ‘UFC 5’ was still in its developmental stages back then.

This is probably why the 54-year-old UFC boss got the Cameroonian removed from the game entirely. It’s quite apparent that Ngannou won’t be available to UFC 5 gamers as a character even after the completion of its upgrades.

Well, despite UFC fans and gamers missing ‘The Predator’, most of them were happy about his decision to quit the UFC. As of now, it’s turning out to be a pretty fruitful one as well.

Ngannou gained the respect of the boxing community with an awesome performance against the current WBC heavyweight king, Tyson Fury. Reports also say that he pocketed almost an insane $10M for his fight as well.

But it’s quite apparent that he will make a lot more from his future encounters. His fans will be rooting for his first boxing career victory in his upcoming fight against the famous Anthony Joshua.

Will Francis Ngannou be able to defeat Anthony Joshua on March 8?

Several UFC fans and pundits have named Ngannou as the hardest puncher in the UFC. His first pro-boxing fight knockdown against ‘The Gypsy King’ revealed that even the best of boxers can’t stand ‘The Predator’s’ brutal blows. Hence, it’s quite apparent that he packs enough power to shut the lights of his upcoming British rival, Joshua, on March 8.

But ‘AJ’ is also one of the most vicious in-ring punchers. His 24 KO victories bear good testimony to his fierce striking power as well. However, Joshua’s experience may provide him with a slight edge over his rival. But the dynamites that both these heavyweights have in their hands indicate that the encounter is going to be a barnburner.