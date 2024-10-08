“Vince McMahon WWE Style!”: UFC Ex-Heavyweight Star Says Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira Is ‘The Only’ Fight to Make

Following Alex Pereira’s UFC 307 performance, the MMA world wants the Brazilian to walk into a room with Jon ‘Bones’ Jones to fight for that elusive third-division title. While the light heavyweight champion didn’t quite double down on this, former heavyweight contender, Brendan Schaub thinks it’s the best bet available for Dana White.

In fact, speaking his mind on his latest podcast, Schaub opined that Pereira vs Jones is the fight to make next!

“Jon Jones is the fight. You have him fight the ‘Greatest of all time’ you pay Jon Jones what he is worth, you do Alex (Pereira) vs Jon Jones. Its actually the only fight to make.

While the purists are against the idea, Schaub feels like a Pereira vs Jones match is something Vince McMahon would do in the WWE and it would be a runaway success, with PPVs selling like hotcakes.

I’m talking about straight business, Vince McMahon WWE style. How we’re going to make money? It’s the winner of Jon Jones – Stipe (Miocic) or bust, everything else…it kind of f**ks up everything!”

Much like most of the MMA community, the veteran MMA fighter is all in on the idea of ‘Bones’ taking on the stone-faced killer. And he’s not the only one.

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor shared similar thoughts, expressing his desire to see the Brazilian climb up to heavyweight to take on the ‘GOAT’ Jones.

Conor exudes excitement for Pereira vs Jones

It seems like the whole MMA fraternity is yearning for a heavyweight showdown between Jones and Pereira, longing to see the Brazilian get a shot at becoming the promotion’s first three-division champion.

While ‘Poatan’ had called for it earlier this year after defending the LHW title twice, following UFC 307, the fighter seemed content remaining at 205 lbs.

However, former double champ, McGregor wasn’t! The Irishman was seen screaming at the TV for Pereira to demand a heavyweight title showdown against ‘Bones.’

Furthermore, he had a piece of advice for Dana White and co., urging the matchmakers to strike a deal and make it happen by paying him what he is worth. In a now-deleted tweet, Conor wrote,

“PAY THE MAN!”

Now, everything’s in the hands of Dana White and Hunter Campbell to make it happen, and whether they will go the extra mile to persuade Jones is a serious question fans need to ask themselves. Besides, it’s not like the interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall is just going to let it slide because Brendan Schaub and Conor McGregor said so.