Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to Headline UFC 300, Per Reports

UFC’s biggest star Conor McGregor and his return has been a topic of discussion for around a year now since his recovery. However there was no official go-ahead about the same from the MMA promotion. But now, amidst all the speculations, a reliable source has revealed that the Irishman will return next year to headline UFC 300 against Michael Chandler.

The MMA reporter Dave Schmulenson recently took to Twitter and made a revelation about McGregor’s return to the UFC. As per Schmulenson, McGregor vs Chandler bout is set to take place in April next year at UFC 300. He said,

“The Schmo is hearing from sources McGregor vs Chandler April #UFC300”

Post recovering from his leg injury that happened at UFC 264 during McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, there have been many callous from the fighters. Also there have been speculations from different sources about when the Irishman will return, but nothing has materialized yet.

But now the news of McGregor vs. Chandler bout seems to be quite true keeping in mind the duo recently wrapped TUF season 31 this year. However, ‘The Notorious’ seems to fluctuate on the topic of his potential opponent.

Conor McGregor on his opponent

‘The Notorious’, who is famous for his trash-talk, recently took to Twitter and announced about his next opponent. He expressed that the UFC has the liberty to announce his fight anytime because he is ready to take on anybody. He said,

“I promise the ufc would never even have to announce to me who I am fighting, they could do a surprise announcement out of nowhere, a date, an opponent, completely out of the blue, absolutely anyone, at any time, and I’d be in the gym prepping tactics for it. This is legally binding.”

It will be interesting to see how the cards play out when it comes to McGregor vs. Chandler. After the last USADA fall-out, the Irishman has yet again re-entered the USADA testing pool which points towards his expected return next year.

Even though the excitement exhibited by fans is hard to contain but the fans must wait for an official announcement.