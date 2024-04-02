“He Bleeds Just Like”: Max Holloway Willing to Fight Francis Ngannou to Silence People ‘Putting Limits on Him’

UFC fans have a lot to look forward to in 2024. The return of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are chief among them. However, before that, UFC 300 is set to take place in a little under two weeks. The event will feature several exciting fights with Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway for the BMF belt being one of them. Yet, there have unfortunately been a lot of naysayers who have already counted out Holloway against Justin Gaethje thanks to their difference in fighting styles.

Recently, in a conversation with MMA Junkie on YouTube, Max Holloway shared his thoughts on all the doubts surrounding him and his upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje. The former champion acknowledged that he does get hit a lot, but he is not scared of Gaethje or moving up in weight. To further cement his point he expressed he has no fear in facing Francis Ngannou either, saying,

“Yeah you know it is just the BMF and everything going on with Justin. And people saying you’re only as good as your last fight. Justin being a dangerous guy, his last fight being a knockout. Me having a style of getting hit so much… its a lot of people just saying stuff. When I was talking about the scales thing, a couple of people were like ‘yeah till a heavyweight calls him out’… I don’t care, last time I checked, Francis Ngannou bleeds blood just like me brother.”

A closer look at Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje

While this statement might come as a shock to some, Holloway has always maintained the same approach throughout his fighting career and has never been afraid of a challenge.

Max Holloway has several standout qualities that have helped him become a champion in the UFC. Unfortunately, avoiding damage is not one of them. ‘Blessed’ absorbs a whopping 4.75 significant strikes per minute while dishing out 7.17 in the same time frame. Holloway also cuts easily due to the build-up of scar tissue over the years.



This will definitely be a hindrance against Justin Gaethje who is one of the most powerful hitters in the UFC. The main concern for fans is that Holloway’s fight style will force him to absorb a lot of damage against Gaethje even if he eventually ends up winning the fight. However, such thoughts have never crossed the mind of a champion like Holloway.