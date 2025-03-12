mobile app bar

After Being Blamed for Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 Loss, Nina Marie Daniele Shares ‘Love and Respect’ for ‘Poatan’

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nina Marie Daniele attends California Strong Drive-In Movie viewing "Major League" Fundraiser at Calamigos Ranch, Malibu, CA on May 22, 2021

Nina Marie Daniele attends California Strong Drive-In Movie viewing “Major League” Fundraiser at Calamigos Ranch, Malibu, CA on May 22, 2021

Credit
IMAGO / Depositphotos

Nina Marie Daniele has helped bring out a different, more humane side to the gladiators of the UFC, especially Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland. Her collaborations with ‘Poatan’ in particular seem to blow up every single time, and their chemistry has been a hit with fans.

But with popularity comes backlash. After Pereira’s tough decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, some fans have been quick to throw blame Daniele’s way, implying her presence or supposed distractions played a part in his defeat.

Despite all the unwarranted criticism, Nina isn’t letting the negativity get to her. Instead, she responded with nothing but positivity and respect for her friend.

In a heartfelt message, she posted, “Win or lose Alex Pereira is a Champion! An amazing friend, father and a great representative for the sport! He makes the UFC exciting and can’t wait to see what’s next for his awesome career! Always Chama.”

 

The post made it clear that her loyalty to Pereira remains unshaken. Honestly, it’s hard to say otherwise.

Whether it’s the viral videos or their random hangout sessions, her connection with Pereira has always seemed more friendship than content collaboration.

Regardless, a few members of the MMA community continue to live in the dark ages and have now come up with the concept of a new curse.

Nina responds to her’Curse’

Following Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev last weekend, UFC women’s flyweight fighter Diana Belbita tweeted out, implying fighters lose their matches by association with content creator and dubbed it the ‘Nina Curse.’

Daniele, not one to take insults lying down, was quick to respond.

“I respect you as a fighter, so I won’t say anything bad. How am I a curse when I filmed as many videos with Alex as I did with Ankalaev? Please elaborate.”, she asked. 

The influencer then went on to ask Belbita to focus on her own fight instead of tweeting.

“You should focus more on training and less on tweeting negativity. Focus on your fight with Dione Barbosa… you have a tough challenge ahead. Wish you the best”, she advised.

Curses aren’t real. Not unless you’re Drake. Once or twice is a coincidence. Anything more is just evidence. But Nina makes videos with everyone, usually both the winner and loser of the fight. So, not only is it a misogynistic system of commentary, it also mathematically doesn’t make much sense.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these