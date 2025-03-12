After Being Blamed for Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 Loss, Nina Marie Daniele Shares ‘Love and Respect’ for ‘Poatan’

Nina Marie Daniele has helped bring out a different, more humane side to the gladiators of the UFC, especially Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland. Her collaborations with ‘Poatan’ in particular seem to blow up every single time, and their chemistry has been a hit with fans.

But with popularity comes backlash. After Pereira’s tough decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, some fans have been quick to throw blame Daniele’s way, implying her presence or supposed distractions played a part in his defeat.

Despite all the unwarranted criticism, Nina isn’t letting the negativity get to her. Instead, she responded with nothing but positivity and respect for her friend.

In a heartfelt message, she posted, “Win or lose Alex Pereira is a Champion! An amazing friend, father and a great representative for the sport! He makes the UFC exciting and can’t wait to see what’s next for his awesome career! Always Chama.”

Win or lose Alex Pereira is a Champion! An amazing friend, father and a great representative for the sport! He makes the UFC exciting and can’t wait to see what’s next for his awesome career! Always Chama pic.twitter.com/LnLnyJ4XIh — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) March 11, 2025

The post made it clear that her loyalty to Pereira remains unshaken. Honestly, it’s hard to say otherwise.

Whether it’s the viral videos or their random hangout sessions, her connection with Pereira has always seemed more friendship than content collaboration.

Regardless, a few members of the MMA community continue to live in the dark ages and have now come up with the concept of a new curse.

Nina responds to her’Curse’

Following Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev last weekend, UFC women’s flyweight fighter Diana Belbita tweeted out, implying fighters lose their matches by association with content creator and dubbed it the ‘Nina Curse.’

Daniele, not one to take insults lying down, was quick to respond.

“I respect you as a fighter, so I won’t say anything bad. How am I a curse when I filmed as many videos with Alex as I did with Ankalaev? Please elaborate.”, she asked.

The influencer then went on to ask Belbita to focus on her own fight instead of tweeting.

“You should focus more on training and less on tweeting negativity. Focus on your fight with Dione Barbosa… you have a tough challenge ahead. Wish you the best”, she advised.

I respect you as a fighter so I won’t say anything bad. How am I a curse when I filmed as many videos with Alex as I did with Ankalaev? Please elaborate. You should focus more on training and less on tweeting negativity. Focus on your fight with Dione Barbosa… you have a tough… https://t.co/QBriFPUq0p — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) March 9, 2025

Curses aren’t real. Not unless you’re Drake. Once or twice is a coincidence. Anything more is just evidence. But Nina makes videos with everyone, usually both the winner and loser of the fight. So, not only is it a misogynistic system of commentary, it also mathematically doesn’t make much sense.