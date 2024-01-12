“Badman”: Andrew Tate Sends Vladimir Putin Two-Word Message in Response to His Newest Request From Russian Citizens

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan became famous on the internet thanks to their polarizing views on multiple issues. The brothers seldom shy away from sharing their true thoughts on social media. Most recently, Tate took to Twitter to agree with Russian President Vladimir Putin about his views on family and children.

Tate reacted to a request put forth by Putin for his people. The image shared on Twitter featured Putin with a text that said, “Vladimir Putin urges Russian women to have 8 or more children.” Tate reacted to the same saying:

“REALLLLLLLLL BADMAN.”

https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1745565231613419804



In November 2023, the 71-year-old President of Russia sat down for an interview. It was during this interview that he said,

“Many of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers had seven, eight, or even more children. Let us preserve and revive these excellent traditions. Large families must become the norm, a way of life for all of Russia’s people. The family is not just the foundation of the state and society; it is a spiritual phenomenon, a source of morality.”

Putin went on to add that having bigger families is the only way for Russia to maintain its position as a superpower in the world. He said,

“Preserving and increasing the population of Russia is our goal for the coming decades and even generations ahead. This is the future of the Russian world, the millennium-old, eternal Russia.”

The Russian President joins the likes of Elon Musk and Andrew Tate in encouraging people to have more children. Musk has been extremely vocal about population collapse and not global warming being the biggest threat to mankind. This is also something Andrew Tate advocates for who has recently gained a few big wins in the ongoing legal case against him.

Andrew Tate set to be free in 2024?

The Tate brothers were arrested on the 29th of December 2022. Since then, the brothers served a few months in jail followed by a few months of house arrest. They received one blow after another in their legal case. However, they recently received their first major break.

https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1744339751845425186



A judge ordered that the assets seized from the brothers should be returned to them immediately. Tate shared the good news on Twitter by saying that $27 million worth of assets were headed back to him and his brother. Both Tate as well as his fans will be hoping that 2024 marks the year of freedom for both the brothers from the ongoing legal case.