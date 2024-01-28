UFC 300 Rumors: From Brock Lesnar, Conor McGregor, and Ronda Rousey’s Return to Masvidal vs. Diaz, All Speculations So Far

For the fight fans right now, the most exciting thing is UFC 300. President Dana White has been hyping up the event for almost 6 months, and while much of the mystery about the event is clear, there are still many rumors circulating, especially as one or two fight slots remain available. It is said that these one or two fights will leave fans in awe. Many rumors on the internet, mostly stemming from fighters’ posts, suggest big possibilities for UFC 300, including the return of superstars like Conor McGregor, Brock Lesnar, and a potential matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 300?

The recent developments hint the big fight, initially planned for June, could happen in April. Well, the speculation about it started after Conor McGregor teased about sealing the deal for 300. And soon after he teased about it, Michael Chandler, accepting the challenge, said he was ready for the fight.

However, fight fans know the fact that McGregor makes such claims often and without confirmation from White, it is merely a rumor. From a company standpoint, UFC 300 is strong enough to sell well, but an unexpected, out-of-the-box fight could take it to the next level. So the company might save McGregor vs. Chandler for another event.

Return of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey?

It’s been a while since fans saw Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar in the fighting arena. Since 2016, both superstars have been focused on WWE, not stepping into the cage. With Rousey leaving WWE and Lesnar being inactive for a long time, many fans are speculating they might make a comeback for this historic event.

Lesnar played a significant role in the success of UFC 100 and UFC 200, leading many fans to argue that he should also be part of UFC 300. On the other hand, there’s speculation that Rousey might come out of retirement to face her last opponent, the retired Amanda Nunes. However, Dana White has denied the former UFC champion’s return for the event when asked.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 3

Fans really want rematches, like McGregor vs Khabib and Makhachev vs Oliveira. There’s a buzz about a long-awaited rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal happening soon. After “Gamebred” announced he is coming out of retirement, and Diaz showed his intention to make his return to fight on the UFC 300 card.

However, Helwani has clarified that Diaz vs. Masvidal is in negotiations for a boxing match scheduled for later this year. Confirming that Masvidal’s return from retirement has nothing to do with a UFC comeback. So, speculation about this matchup in the UFC is ruled out for now.

However, there are other speculations, ranging from Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya and more. But these speculations are merely fans’ guesswork, and nothing is confirmed until we see the green light from White.