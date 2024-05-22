“Humbles You”: Belal Muhammad Shares Insight Into Training With Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad is immensely grateful to Khabib Nurmagomedov for his contribution to his success. As things currently stand, Muhammad is one fight away from achieving his ultimate goal in the UFC. However, while a lot of individuals are responsible for Belal’s incredible climb to the top, Nurmagomedov holds a special place in the fighter’s heart.

‘Remember the name’ recently sat down for an episode of the ‘Money Loyalty Legacy’ podcast, during which he spoke about his training camp with Khabib Nurmagomedov and how it helped him. He said,

“Because Islam was on that card, Khabib recently retired, he was still cornering and coaching guys. Put me in a hotel, the food they had was crazy. Khabib put a lot of money into that camp. Working out with those guys was crazy, because every single one of those guys is a beast. After every practice, it would be like the hardest session then he would be like ‘alright let’s go into the cage’. Feeling his strength and his movement humbles you a little bit.”



Muhammad went on to add that ‘The Eagle’ did not treat him any differently from any other fighter on the mats. Moreover, he also mentioned that his one-on-one grappling sessions with Nurmagomedov made him realize how much more he needed to improve to get on the same level as the legend.

Muhammad also claimed that he had access to the best of everything while he was training with the Dagestani. ‘Remember the Name’ stated that ‘The Eagle’ had spent a lot on the training camp to ensure that everything went as smoothly as possible. Now, it remains to see if Muhammad can take what he learned and implement it at UFC 304.

Leon Edwards brands Belal Muhamad a ‘nuisance’ ahead of UFC 304

The rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad has been a long time coming, as their last fight left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. Well, the welterweight champion raised the stakes even higher before their UFC 304 fight by claiming he needed a finish against Muhammad to prove a point.

‘Rocky’ further went on to discredit Muhammad saying that he has never been considered a dangerous fighter. Furthermore, the 32-year-old has never lost on home soil and intends to keep the record intact come UFC 304.