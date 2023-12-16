Andre August Boxing Record: How Many Losses Does He Have in His Career?

Andre August isn’t a much-known figure in the world of boxing, but his recent fight has brought him in the limelight. The cruiserweight boxer made his boxing debut in the year 2013 and since then he has been trying to carve his niche.

The American boxer excels in cage skills and has a knockout ratio of 50% with professional boxing record of 10-2-1. The 35-year-old boxer has 10 wins (5 via KO/TKO, 5 via Unanimous Decision). Whereas his losses stand at 2 (1 via KO, 1 via TKO).

It is imperative to look at the fact that the boxer is highly skilled when it comes to ring skills. He has good footwork and an amazing combination of powerful jabs, uppercuts and hooks. August has had two losses in his boxing career so far.

How many losses has Andre August faced?

August faced first loss of his career against Eric Abraham. He faced Abraham inside a boxing bout back in 2018 at Arabia Shrine Center, Houston. In the ring, August tasted the first defeat of his boxing career when he lost against Abraham via TKO.

His second loss, which is his most recent loss, happened against Jake Paul. August faced ‘The Problem Child’ in a boxing bout that took place on Friday December 15, 2023, at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida. During the fight, August faced the second loss of his boxing career against the YouTuber turned boxer Paul. He knocked out August in round 1 with a uppercut and took home the victory.

The fight saw an absolute show of techniques showcased by both the boxers inside the ring. Paul was a total machine from the very beginning of the fight and started with the combination of hook and jabs. The right use of power, precision, footwork and range helped Jake Paul land multiple body shots clubbed with soft jabs.

Moreover, August did try to give a thought fight to his opponent Paul by delivering a right hand but that didn’t really work well. As the fight got more intense, August tried to land a right hand, but Paul shot it back with an uppercut. This combination landed August flat on the canvas, making Paul the winner of the night at the 2:32 mark of round 1.

The best thing about this bout was the lessee-known boxer Andre August facing the famous Jake Paul. We do feel sad about the loss that August has faced but we are sure this is the beginning of a lot of new opportunities for him.