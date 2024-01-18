UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis – Start Time, Streaming Details, Commentators, Tickets Availability, and More

After dethroning Israel Adesanya and delivering one of the biggest upsets of last year, Sean Strickland is now set to defend the UFC Middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, January 20, 2024. As the first event of the year features significant matches on the card, fans can’t miss the action. Here are all the details about the event.

Tensions heightened in the lead-up to the event when Du Plessis took a personal route, targeting Strickland’s childhood trauma, escalating the rivalry. However, recent footage uploaded by UFC shows a reconciliation, as the two were seen hugging it out. There seems to be no lingering bad blood between them.

Timings :

In the USA, the preliminary card starts at 6:15 PM EST, and the main card begins at 10:00 PM EST (Jan 20). Meanwhile, the preliminary card begins at 4:45 AM IST, and the main card kicks off at 8:30 AM IST on January 21 in India.

Where to watch:

USA: ESPN+

UK: TNT Sports

Canada: BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, EastLink, and Rumble

Brazil: UFC Fight Pass

India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2,3,4) and Sony Liv

Australia: Kayo

Rest Of The World: UFC Fight Pass

Meanwhile, apart from the main event, the co-main features a battle for the vacant women’s bantamweight title between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva, post-Amanda Nunes’ retirement.

UFC 297: Commentators and Fight Card

Bad news for fans of Joe Rogan as he won’t be part of the UFC 297 commentary for this event outside the USA; Jon Anik leads with Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz as color commentators, and Din Thomas joins as a coach-analyst.

Main Card:

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight Title

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington: Vacant (W) Bantamweight Title

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott: Welterweight

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-André Barriault: Middleweight

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev: Featherweight

Prelims:

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield: Bantamweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson: Featherweight

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras: Bantamweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana: Strawweight

Early Prelims:

