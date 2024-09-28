“I Witnessed a Murder”: Fares Ziam’s Devastating KO of Matt Frevola Leaves Fans Raving About ‘KO of the Year’

February 23, 2024, Mexico City, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico: February 23, 2024, Mexico City, Mexico: Fares Ziam of France poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at CDMX Arena. on February 23, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexico City Mexico – ZUMAe321 20240223_zsa_e321_134 Copyright: xLuisxMarin/xEyepixxGroupx

The UFC is back in the French capital, Paris, with a bang after homeboy Fares Ziam ended the opening fight of the evening in the most devastating fashion by laying out veteran Matt Frevola. In fact, the brutal KO has left a shockwave in the community after the ‘Smile Killer’ finished the fight with a monstrous knee from the clinch.

As soon as the fight was over, netizens started pouring in with their reactions on Twitter.

“One of the cleanest knees I’ve seen! Brutal knockout.”

Another fan was more concerned about Matt who took the knee right to his chin before landing hard unconscious on the canvas.

“Our boy almost died there. Hope he’s okay.”

Our boy almost died there 😭

Whereas another random fan lauded the Frenchman for his sensational performance, hailing it as one of the best KOs of the year.

“This is up there for KO of the Year for me #UFCParis.”

On the other hand, an ardent fan vividly mentioned the violent KO while another one used a popular gif template to express his astonishment.

“I witnessed a murder.”

Now, its obvious that everyone is getting swept up with the knockout reel of a knee, but how did the 27-year-old trump a seasoned veteran like Frevola?

How Ziam downed Frevola

The UFC Paris card began with a stellar lightweight bout between local hero Faris Ziam and 34-year-old Matt Frevola. Ziam came into the fight with momentum on his side courtesy of a three-fight win streak that included victories over Michal Figlak, Jai Herbert, and Claudio Puelles.

The bout started out with Ziam coming out guns blazing, possibly trying to show a different side of his personality. Despite being taken down in the opening round after Matt converted a high kick into a takedown, Faris seized the moment and continued his onslaught later in the round.

Seeking a similar takedown, Matt started R2 cautiously. In fact, he put the Frenchman against the fence, looking to change levels but Ziam proved his mettle in terms of takedown defense and added an elbow over the top before they broke.

The round ended with Ziam taking the back of Frevola, attempting a submission. Now, with Faris up in the scorecards, Frevola desperately needed a stoppage to further ascend in the standings. Seeking just that, he entered round three almost certainly in need of a finish however, the homeboy foiled his plans by flipping a switch with his elbow, turning him off, and sending him crashing into the canvas.