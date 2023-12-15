Video: Colby Covington Takes Cheap Shot at Ian Garry and Wife, Involving Audience at UFC 296 Presser

UFC fans are all set for the last pay-per-view event of the month, where we’ll see Leon Edwards defending his welterweight title against Colby Covington. Like always, ahead of the event, we saw a pre-fight presser, and in this presser, one man is simply stealing every headline: the American fighter Covington. It won’t be wrong to say that the Welterweight title challenger is the best trash talker currently. He not only bad-mouthed his opponent Edwards but also took a cheap shot at the man in the midst of the drama, Ian Garry, involving the audience as well.

Advertisement

Garry has been involved in the drama since the time Sean Strickland called out his wife, and since then, he has been the center of attention. Ahead of UFC 296, Covington, known for giving nicknames to fighters, mocks Garry and names him ‘Ian ‘C**k’ Garry.’ As expected, he didn’t miss a chance to trash-talk about him at the presser also. During the presser, he asks the audience,

“I got one more survey out there. For all the people out there how many you guys have f**ed Ian Garry’s wife.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpinninBackfist/status/1735473172470710353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Indeed, it was a very personal and cheap shot at Garry, who is out of the event due to pneumonia. ‘Chaos’ has built a reputation as the bad guy of the company, and he trash-talks without giving a second thought before saying anything. That’s what makes him the headlines.

Meanwhile, Garry wasn’t the only victim of Covington’s personal and cheap shots. ‘Chaos’ also took shots at his opponent Edwards, crossing the line by commenting on his late father.

Colby Covington Sparks Controversy with mention of Leon Edwards’ Late Father

Covington entered this presser with a completely different attitude and was not in the mood to spare anyone. Ian Garry wasn’t his only victim; he engaged in verbal attacks from Tony Ferguson to Leon Edwards. Speaking to the current UFC champion, he crossed the line.

If you missed the press conference, you missed one of the most heated pressers of recent times. During it, ‘Chaos’ brought up Rocky’s late dad, stating he is in hell. He said,

Advertisement

“I’m bringing you to the seventh layer of hell. We’ll say ‘what’s up’ to your dad while we’re there.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CSTodayNews/status/1735476077554758020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This remark, for all the obvious reasons, fueled Edwards to immediately confront Covington, but thanks to security, nothing happened. Meanwhile, not just Edwards, but many on the internet are furious with this statement, especially after knowing about the tragic passing of his dad.

Moreover, not only did it ignite controversy on the internet, but it also intensified their rivalry, adding excitement to it. Now, it will be interesting to see if Edwards can avenge this controversial statement with a win or not.