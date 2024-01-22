UFC Ian Garry: Irish UFC Star Gets Brutal on Sean Strickland Post UFC 297 Loss

The UFC head honcho, Dana White, Jamahal Hill, and several others criticized the judges’ decision that ruled the UFC 297 main event in favor of Dricus Du Plessis. But several other fans and UFC personas stood in strong distinction. The noted UFC welterweight, Ian Machado Garry, was one of them. His reaction during the declaration of the UFC 297 main event results revealed that he was pretty happy with them. The Irishman also had a few cuss words for the former middleweight champ, Sean Strickland. Recently, an Instagram account named ‘Fight Mafia’ uploaded a video showcasing Garry’s live reactions while he watched the UFC 297 main event.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor’s country mate looked pretty excited. Garry also revealed his reason for supporting ‘Stillknocks’. He mentioned that Du Plessis had defeated the former UFC middleweight champ, Robert Whittaker, on his way up to the title. But Strickland lacked any such noteworthy achievement. Garry also said:

“Sean Strickland is half the fighter Robert Whittaker is”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2YLZJQNiOb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The UFC audiences may not know about any beef between Garry and Strickland. Still, the undefeated welterweight derided ‘Tarzan’ after his loss in the end, saying, “Fu*k you Strickland”.

Du Plessis’ in-octagon interview also revealed who he wanted as his first title defense rival. But the current scenario suggests that he may have to face someone else.

Dricus Du Plessis may not get Israel Adesanya as his next rival despite the UFC 297 callout

Most fans may remember the UFC 294 fight between the noted Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev and Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman. ‘Borz’ may have struggled with his striking in the fight. Still, he managed to defeat Usman ultimately. Later, the UFC commentator and former champ-champ, Daniel Cormier informed that the authorities had fixed this fight to decide the next UFC title shot contender.

A recent ‘X’ update from the Chechen fighter revealed that he had kept his eyes on the UFC 297 main event. ‘Borz’ also expressed that he was ready for an encounter against ‘Stillknocks’.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KChimaev/status/1748958122129883500?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The current situation says that Chimaev will probably become Du Plessis’ first title defense rival despite the South African choosing Israel Adesanya. But Du Plessis’ walkout from the cage revealed that he may have injured his foot once again. Hence, Chimaev may not get his shot at the UFC middleweight gold at UFC 300, as he wants. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.